I’ve Always Struggled With Enlarged, Clogged Pores—But Since Discovering this £12 Korean, Silicone Face Brush, It’s a Non-Issue

One skincare qualm I've never quite been able to properly address is my enlarged, clogged-up pores. No matter what I do, the pores on my nose won't shift or become less noticeable. To this day, I still remember a particular ex-boyfriend of mine asking what all those "large black dots" around my T-zone were (what a charmer). So when a friend of mine in New Zealand told me she'd discovered a wonder skincare tool that banished the appearance of her own enlarged pores, I was pretty excited.

While visiting said friend in Auckland over Christmas, I decided to treat myself to the Benton Pore Clear Brush at a Korean beauty store, which at $25 (equivalent to around £13), didn't seem like too much of an extravagant self-gifting opportunity I'm absolutely glad I did.

The tool works by harnessing the power of antibacterial silicone bristles, between the size of 0.4 mm and 4.000 mm, to target dead skin cells, excess sebum and clogged pores. It's a pretty simple concept: the makeup and material of the brush allow for a really deep cleanse that, usually, using fingers or a cloth wouldn't touch.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The thing about this brush is you have to prepare for skin to get a little "worse" before it gets "better." The deep cleanse triggers a slight purging phase, meaning all the 'gunk' is removed from your face and brought to the surface. For this reason, I'd recommend only reaching for it between once and twice a week; this is certainly not a daily exercise.

As its name suggests, it has been most effective on my pores; the immediate results are smaller, tighter-looking pores, particularly around the nose. In fact, it's so good in this area, if you have sensitive skin, you may want to just stick to using it on the T-zone rather than the cheeks and upper forehead, which are areas less oily and prone to visible pores.

A cool feature of Benton's brush is that it can be used in a couple of different ways, too. The handle on the top of the handheld tool can be "pumped" to release air into the silicone, affecting the intensity of your cleanse. For example, you could pump it a couple of times (as seen below) for a gentle cleanse.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Alternatively, as you can see here, you can add in more air, which results in a curved shape and deeper clean. Either way, you can apply cleanser directly to the brush and then use it on your face, or alternatively pop the face wash onto your face with your fingers, then brush in with this.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just be sure to give it a good rinse under hot water after each use to maintain the brush, and the occasional clean with antibac.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

I know what you may be thinking: I bought this brush in New Zealand, so can you even pick one up in the UK? Luckily, I've discovered you can; there are several retailers such as iHerb and YesStyle which offer the brush for less than £15, and I'm sure Korean skincare stores are also likely to sell this if you want to see it in the flesh first. However, if you're looking for some "close-enough" alternatives, I've listed some of my favourites below.