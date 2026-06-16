Not All White Dresses Are Equal—These New Silhouettes, Fabrics and Styles Are the Ultimate in Elegance

Some trending items come under criticism—balloon trousers, we're looking at you—but there is something about a white dress that resists over analysis. It simply works. Has always worked. Will, in all likelihood, continue to work long after every other trend has had its moment and quietly retreated. Which is why, every summer without fail, the white dress earns its place at the top of the moodboard, though subtle shifts in cut can make it feel considerably more of the moment.

This season, the shape to know is the trapeze cut: generous, unstructured and entirely unbothered. Comfortable, sleek and surprisingly easy to style. Shell-themed jewellery, bug-eyed sunglasses and lace-up sandals take it into boho territory, as do black flip flops and a headscarf. Add a polished pump and structured bag, and it's suddenly rather more formal and office-appropriate.

Also gaining traction are pared-back minis that fall squarely into Euro Summer territory—especially in a natural fibre such as cotton or linen—a shirt dress for office environments and a 90s-style silk slip. Prints and textures are largely taking a back seat, keeping the cut and the white itself as the focal point. Just look to the women at the Monaco Grand Prix for proof.

The whole effect is part St Tropez, part Roman holiday, part simply got dressed without thinking too hard about it. Which is, of course, exactly what it should look like, even if the reality involved considerably more deliberation than anyone would care to admit.

What we're really shopping for is the kind of dress you'll still be reaching for in five years. Faff-free and failsafe. Eleven of the best are below.