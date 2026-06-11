I Tried Rare Beauty's New Matte Foundation in the Heat and Now I'm Questioning Everything I Know About Base

As a self-confessed glow devotee, I never thought that I’d be singing the praises of a matte foundation. In fact, the very word would usually have struck terror in me. But then I tried Rare Beauty's latest launch, and I started to question everything.

This foundation, which comes in an impressive 48 shades, claims to be a multi-tasking formula—a long-lasting base that removes the need for a primer or setting powder. It also promises to be sweat-proof and smudge-proof, which would make it the perfect summer makeup solution. And while the mention of 'long-lasting' usually puts me off, the idea that this one product could replace three entire steps in my routine was enough of a pull for me to try it. And I'm so glad I did.

Rare Beauty True to Myself - Matte Foundation £35 at Sephora

What's all the hype about Rare Beauty True to Myself Matte Foundation?

Whereas I usually apply a radiant base and mattify certain areas with a little pressed powder, this foundation has made me flip everything on its head. I apply this formula as a matte base and strategically add glow to the areas I want.

Previously, my makeup would slip and smudge all over the place if I even so much as touched my face, but with this, it’s a lot more durable and transfer-resistant. It creates a flawless, even base that adheres to your skin and sets perfectly, which is great, as I hate using too much powder.

The shade range is wonderfully diverse, so there’s an option to suit everyone’s skin. It contains hydrating and moisturising ingredients and reduces shine too, so it’s a matte that’s suitable for more skin types than you might initially think.

How to apply Rare Beauty True to Myself Matte Foundation

I’ve found that it’s best to apply this with a dry beauty blender sponge, rather than a brush. Bouncing and pressing it onto the skin this way creates the most uniform, even finish. As promised, you don’t need to layer a primer underneath it to increase staying power or blur pores, as this foundation does it all for you. Similarly, there's no need to finish with powder, as this formula sets everything down on its own, and adding anything on top would just ruin that perfect finish.

A little of this formula goes a long way, so it’s easy to dispense too much. Start with one pump on the back of your hand and apply from there, as it blends out further than you would think.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Verdict

Honestly, I’m blown away by how much I love this base. I’m obsessed with how natural the finish is. It really does look like real skin—not too matte, just even and diffused, with no shine. It blurs the look of pores and hyperpigmentation, and makes your complexion look flawless. It adapts to your skin, so if you have combination skin, it will work slightly differently in each area to create a single flawless canvas. The coverage is medium to full, so it is buildable depending on your needs. I know it sells itself as a 3-in-1 product, but I’d go as far as to say it's 4-in-1, as it removes the need for a concealer for me too.

The reason I had stayed away from matte foundations previously was that I remembered them clinging to dry patches and texture in my youth, making my skin look worse than it was. They used to be so drying on the skin. However, formulas have evolved since then, and this one contains a unique True Comfort Complex—a triple-moisturising, barrier-boosting blend of sodium hyaluronate, ginger root, and algae extract. Meaning that even if you have slightly dry skin, I’d say this would still work well for you, as I agree with its claim that it keeps skin hydrated for up to eight hours.

Another thing I found was that it has brilliant staying power, with very few touch-ups required throughout the day. The formula contains advanced film formers that act as a primer and extend wear, as well as finely milled powders to self-set and lock coverage in place. As someone dealing with premature menopause, and so sweating more than I used to, I can confirm that it doesn’t disturb this base. I’m also always dabbing at my nose with a tissue, and doing this doesn’t disturb it much either.

I’m so impressed with this foundation—how easily and flawlessly it applies, how weightless it is, and how it moves with me throughout my day without creasing, settling in lines, or smudging. It’s true that I don’t have oily skin, but I’m confident the silicones in this formula will help make it sebum-resistant and blur even larger pores than I have.