Sandal Season Has Arrived—These At-Home Pedicure Products Will Get Your Feet in Check

Get a salon-worthy pedi from home

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I will happily spend a small fortune on my monthly manis, but I insist on making my pedicures as affordable as possible. Mainly because my feet don't get enough air time to justify a pricey treatment, but also because I've nailed down the at-home pedicure products that give me the finish I'm after on a budget.

Don't get me wrong, a Japanese pedicure or medical pedicure can work wonders for getting your feet up to scratch in time for summer—particularly if your skin needs some extra TLC. But if you're more concerned with general upkeep and trying out summer pedicure colours, opting for a home pedi could be for you.

After some trial and error, I can confidently say I've found a routine that makes me feel confident in sandals all season long—and doesn't look amateur either. From luxurious skincare products to prep the feet to the polishes that can actually be trusted to last, these are the at-home pedicure products I swear by for a salon-worthy finish.

Best at-home pedicure products

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.