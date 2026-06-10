Sandal Season Has Arrived—These At-Home Pedicure Products Will Get Your Feet in Check
Get a salon-worthy pedi from home
I will happily spend a small fortune on my monthly manis, but I insist on making my pedicures as affordable as possible. Mainly because my feet don't get enough air time to justify a pricey treatment, but also because I've nailed down the at-home pedicure products that give me the finish I'm after on a budget.
Don't get me wrong, a Japanese pedicure or medical pedicure can work wonders for getting your feet up to scratch in time for summer—particularly if your skin needs some extra TLC. But if you're more concerned with general upkeep and trying out summer pedicure colours, opting for a home pedi could be for you.
After some trial and error, I can confidently say I've found a routine that makes me feel confident in sandals all season long—and doesn't look amateur either. From luxurious skincare products to prep the feet to the polishes that can actually be trusted to last, these are the at-home pedicure products I swear by for a salon-worthy finish.
Best at-home pedicure products
No good pedicure can be done without a foot file. Even if you don't think you have any dry skin, I guarantee your feet will look and feel totally different after a go with this. The long handle makes it easy to use, and it exfoliates without causing any pain or abrasions. I always do this as my very first step, followed by a cream or treatment to get my feet ready for polish.
This glycolic acid stick from The Inkey List is a whole body solution, but it works wonders on dry feet. The chemical exfoliant improves skin texture and smooths dry heels to banish any flakiness. I love how easy the stick is to use, and it doesn't leave a greasy finish that you can get from foot masks.
If you don't already have cuticle nippers in your arsenal, this is your sign to invest. I use this tool more than any other in my collection, both to prep for pedis and to keep my toes fresh when polish begins to grow out. This handy set will help you to cut away dry skin and push cuticles back so your nails are perfectly prepped for painting.
I've tried many a base coat in my time, but none beat Manucurist's Base S.O.S. As well as smoothing the nails for seamless colour application, it repairs and strengthens the nail with AHAs, vitamin C, vitamin B5, and hexanal that act like a protective shield. In short, it revitalises the nails and works as a base. With strong, healthy nails, your pedi will look more professional and last better too.
There are few things I hate more than waiting hours for my polish to dry, particularly if I'm doing my pedi just before heading out. Rimmel's polish really does dry in 60 seconds, and has a gorgeous shine to it too. I find that even one coat provides enough pigment for my toes, and only needing one thin coat helps the colour to last much longer.
Although Chanel polishes are on the pricey side, the quality means you get more than your money's worth—and it's still cheaper than a salon pedi. It lasts longer on my nails than any other varnish I've tried, and it applies effortlessly over the nail with an instantly smooth finish. This dark red makes for a particularly expensive-looking pedicure colour too.
A good top coat is what will make your at-home pedi look professional. Essie's formula is enriched with acrylic resin to prevent peeling and splitting of nails, and it leaves a plump, glossy finish to rival the look of gel polish without making your colour a pain to remove.
A finishing cream isn't an essential step, but it makes my home treatment feel a little more luxurious. L'Occitane's foot cream is gorgeously thick and moisturising, but not greasy or occlusive. If I'm doing my pedi in the evening, I like to apply a more generous layer and allow it to sink in overnight, concentrating on the cuticles to keep them soft. I'll also apply this regularly until my next pedicure to keep my feet and nails in check.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.