The Serum Sticks That Saved Me From the 3pm Make-Up Slump

For years, I've been trying to master powder. I know it's touted as the key to long-lasting, fresh-looking make-up, but it's never sat well on my dry skin, which can be a nightmare when it comes to make-up prep. Concealer always settles into fine lines, eyeshadow creases, and by 3pm, the skin I had carefully primed to look dewy has lost all its sheen.

As it turns out, I was doing it all wrong for my skin type. A fellow beauty journalist recently recommended using a serum stick for touch-ups on the go, and I haven't looked back since. It allows me to effortlessly diffuse creasing and dry patches, while bringing my skin back to life in seconds, wherever I may be.

I was surprised to learn that these handy little sticks have long been a staple in many MUAs' kits, not least for Aimee Twist, who often uses them on herself and her celebrity clients. "I use them to bring luminosity back into the skin, especially after setting make-up, which can sometimes leave the complexion looking a little flat or dry," she says. "They're perfect for reviving tired make-up, it makes the skin look so much fresher and more radiant. Plus, they won't disturb make-up underneath."

How to use serum sticks

Twist likes to apply serum sticks with her fingertips, pressing the product into the skin rather than swiping it on or clogging a blush. "I focus on the high points of the face, including the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and brow bone, wherever I want to add a subtle, natural looking sheen," she explains.

Best serum sticks on the market, 2026