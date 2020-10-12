Save 50% off Jimmy Choo Flash Parfum this Amazon Prime Day

If dazzling and intoxicating is your signature scent - this is the one for you
This Amazon Prime Day don’t miss this opportunity to pick up a bottle of the Jimmy Choo Flash Eau de Parfum. It’s a fragrance that’ll sit pretty on your dressing table and, most importantly, amp up your seduction style .
Here’s everything you need to know – it’s a perfume celebrating your wickedly feminine side with top notes of pear nectar and Italian orange. And, if that isn’t enough to make you snap this up ASAP, just look at that statement bottle, dazzling enough to be the star of any Insta beauty shelfie.
Jimmy Choo Flash Eau de Parfum, 60ml EDP, was £46, now £21.99 (Save 52% now)
This fragrance is the ultimate Jimmy Choo accessory. And for today, you can save a whopping £23. It also makes the perfect gift if you want to get ahead on your Christmas shopping, but like it says on the bottle you’ve got to be flash and snap it up now.
What is it: Jimmy Choo, Flash Eau de Parfum, 60ml spray
Fragrance family: Fruity floral
Top notes: Pear Nectar and Italian Orange
Heart notes: Tiger Orchid
Base notes: Toffee and Patchouli
What does it smell like:
A fruity floral fragrance with sparkles of pink pepper, tangerine and strawberry, introducing a flash of white flowers and tuberose. Intoxicating and dangerously sexy, the scent parades on a catwalk of addictive powdery woods.
Don’t know about you, but we’re seriously excited about this!
