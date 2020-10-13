Save up to £70 on a new hair dryer now on Amazon Prime

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re in need of a new hair dryer, now is a great time to invest in a new model, as Amazon Prime Day 2020 is offering some serious Prime Day hair dryer deals on BaByliss, Remington, Revlon and more.

From today, tools like the Remington Proluxe Ionic Hair Dryer are selling for as much as 60% off. Want to get your hands on a £120 hair dryer for just £50? These are the deals for you.

Keep scrolling to shop some of the hair dryers on offer until 11:59pm on Wednesday 14th October:

Deal In Full:

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer – was £119.99 now £49.99

This dryer features a built-in ‘advanced conditioning ring’ with coconut and UV filters that release into the air flow while you dry, to help achieve healthy and shiny hair. It also comes with a cold shot feature, two speed and three heat settings, diffuser attachment and two concentrated nozzles, plus a five year manufacturer’s guarantee. Not bad for under £50! View deal

Remington Proluxe Ionic Hair Dryer – was £69.99 now £34.99

Available in Rose Gold and Midnight colour schemes, the Proluxe Ionic dryer by Remington contains a professional AC motor and ionic conditioning to promote a smoother blow dry. Like the above, it also features three heat and two speed settings and the five year manufacturer’s guarantee. View deal

BaByliss 3Q Professional Hair Dryer – was £120 now £45.99

Boasting 40% higher drying pressure to speed up drying time in thick hair, the 3Q Professional Dryer is seriously light, weighing in at just 567g. But don’t let its nifty size fool you: it boasts ionic conditioning for smooth styling, three heat settings, two speed settings and a 10 year motor guarantee. View deal

BaByliss Super Power 2400 Hair Dryer – was £60 now £27.99

Another dryer that comes with ionic conditioning, the powerful drying power and salon-grade motor in the BaByliss Super Power dryer lend themselves well to a great at-home blow dry. It also comes with a narrow concentrated nozzle, three heat and two speed settings and cold shot function. View deal

Party season may look a little different this year, but at least your at-home blow dries will be 10/10 with this lot on the scene.

