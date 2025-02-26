As a beauty writer with curly hair, I didn't think the industry's most talked about hair tool was for me—until now

When the Dyson Airwrap came out in 2018 I was green with envy. Everyone seemed to have one, and it felt like you couldn't scroll through your Instagram feed without seeing a series of how-to videos and before and after shots of people's hair. The innovative Airwrap proved to be one of the most important launches the hair industry had ever seen—one device that can tousle, wave, curl, blow dry and even tame flyaways. The market was awash with a number of Airwrap alternatives. However, the original iteration of the Airwrap was for a certain demographic—those with hair types 1-3 a. As a black woman with 3c hair, it was clear that this would not work for my hair.

And then in August 2024, my dreams of being an Airwrap girly finally came to fruition with the launch of the Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer Curly+Coily. The new This nifty little device can do so much for afro and curly textured hair, that now it is something I am not sure I can live without.

What's different about it?

(Image credit: Lollie King)

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer Curly+Coily comes with brand new attachments to help style curls and coils without heat damage. There's a wave and curl diffuser to shape your natural curls, a wide-tooth comb, which resembles an afro pick that stretches out coils and a soft smoothing brush which helps to give the desired blow-dry effect while keeping hair soft and smooth.

The wide-toothed comb is my hero attachment. It works really well to create a straightened effect. I should mention though that if you are looking to straighten your curls or coils, you will have to use a straightener after, as the Airwrap doesn't quite get hot enough to fully straighten. I would recommend using either the Dyson Corrale or the new GHD Chronos Max as these are perfect for thick and curly hair.

The diffuser attachment is every coily and curly girls dream. When my hair is curly, I usually let it dry naturally for fear that blow drying or diffusing will disrupt my natural curl pattern, but this doesn't at all. It harnesses what is called the coanda effect, meaning that the air converges in the base creating a swirl effect, thus, defining your curls, and keeping them bouncy.

(Image credit: Lollie King)

How to use it?

(Image credit: Lollie King)

If I'm using this with the intention of wearing my hair straight, I usually opt for the wide-tooth comb on my curls to stretch them out. I have 3c curls but if your curls are tighter this is an absolute godsend, to help stretch the hair. After parting my hair I use the comb to blow dry it, then follow up with the soft smoothing brush to smooth out any kinks before moving on to my straightening phase. For the best blow dry I use the Dyson Chitosan pre-style cream, to complement the blow dry as I find it helps to eliminate frizz, which for my hair is a huge blessing. It works by priming the hair cuticle before the blow drying to make the style last longer.

If I am using the diffuser for a curly style I use the Chitosan cream again, and dry my curls while they are very wet. I usually only dry my hair up to 80% for maximum curl bounce.

(Image credit: Lollie King)

The verdict?

(Image credit: Lollie King)

I adore this product and can finally confirm that the Airwrap lives up to the hype. I'm just glad that the brand has considered other hair types. For those with type 4 hair, these new attachments will help to elevate brow dries, as it caters to all of your hair desires.