Want a new take on natural-looking blonde? I've gone 'eco-blonde' for 2025—here's how you can too

I've been blonde pretty much my entire life, outside of a deep brunette blip when I was 17 (which did the opposite of complement my skin tone) and several pink hair dye experiments. The hair trend currently on my radar? Eco Blonde. Previously, my goal has always been to be as bleach blonde as possible. I wanted ultra-cool, icy lengths that would have made even Draco Malfoy jealous—but now my tastes have changed.

However, as I've hit my early thirties and begun to prioritise hair health over hair colour trends, I have decided to embrace my natural tones and roots a little more. I am less fussed about having super-blonde hair and more invested in finding tones that suit me better without having to coat my strands in damaging bleach all the time. This is why the eco blonde hair trend for 2025 is right up my street.

Eco-blonde is set to be huge this year, and it's a natural blonde hair aesthetic that's grown out of existing autumn/winter trends such as bonfire blonde. These trends honour understated blonde tones more than obviously dyed ones, meaning less trips to the salon and more time to embrace hues closer to your own natural colour.

If you want to visit your hairstylist less and focus on hair health more as a blonde, keep scrolling to learn more about eco blonde.

What is the eco blonde trend?

Coined by Christel Barron-Hough, Founder & Creative Director @stil.salon, the eco blonde trend centres around a more natural take on blonde with exposed roots. The tones are subtle and earthy, inspired by looks on the catwalk at SS25 Fashion Month shows such as Chloé, MiuMiu, Valentino, Balenciaga and Stine Goya. Rather than looking outgrown or undone, this take on embracing roots feels luxe and purposeful. It allows for less upkeep and more of an 'eco' approach.

“The new root trend has put a luxury spin on carefree summer hair for winter, with a naturally beautiful, grown-out feel reminiscent of late 70s and early 80s hair trends," says Christel. "While it nods to a continuation of the boho chic aesthetic, it’s evolving into a more sophisticated, eco-luxe look.”

The stylist explains that this aesthetic focuses on a 'soft, tonal palette of earthy neutrals', namely whey, coco, creamy beige and pale sorbet. "This colour is all about either embracing your natural roots or creating a hue that is eco-natural to your own original hair colour."

Who has been wearing eco blonde well?

As well as models at the aforementioned catwalk shows, Christel looks to A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk for inspiration. All have been taking more of an understated, more natural approach to maintaining their blonde. I also love Tell Me Lies actor Grace Van Patten's blonde, as well as Ciara's and Sofia Richie's.

This is a look, however, that would suit pretty much everyone, says Christel. “Eco-Blonde works well on both warm and cool complexions. The key is to either add warmth or subdue the roots and have a lighter tone through the ends.”

It also doesn't matter your hair length; this can be embraced by bobs or longer lengths: "This colour trend works beautifully on any hair length, from short to long, and is ideal for a confident woman that wants that endless summer feeling all year round," notes the stylist. "It’s perfect for someone who isn't afraid to let their roots take centre stage."

What should you ask your stylist for?

This depends on how you'd prefer to wear it. If you'd like to rock a bold contrast, it's all about the dark roots and lighter ends. However, if you want more of a seamless blend, communicate this to your stylist.

“One method is to work with the client's natural root colour, adding hand-painted mini-lights to blend the root seamlessly with the length, so it looks really natural,” Christel explains.

“Mini-lights are a new highlighting technique that uses super-fine, hand-painted strands to achieve a soft, natural aesthetic. This effect is nearly invisible yet adds just enough light to make the colour feel sunkissed and cohesive."

“The other option is to create a root with a shading technique whereby you apply a dark root colour and create a brighter effect on the length/ends. This look has more of an edgier 90s boho look, as it's all about contrast," she adds.

To maintain the natural feel of your blonde from home, Bleach London and Josh Wood offer great toning kits and hair glosses.