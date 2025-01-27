Experts have called 2025 the year of the fringe—I think the 'heavy fringe' might just be the coolest one

Last year, we saw curtain bangs, French girl hair, and wispy fringes take centre stage, and according to experts, these fringe trends will be sticking around this year. But where these styles are more effortless, one look set to dominate in 2025 is more dramatic, with a 'rock chick' edge, the 'heavy fringe'.

Now, we’ve seen iterations of this look last year. Taylor Swift sported a heavy, swishy fringe throughout the Eras tour, and bangs aficionado Dakota Johnson recently swapped out her curtains for something a lot fuller. Emily Ratajkowski, too, jumped on the bandwagon, swapping her usually bare forehead for a very heavy, side-swept fringe.

Brett MacDonald, hairstylist and founder of Spitalfields' new luxury salon, CULt, explains that its recent surge in popularity is thanks to it being a more "modern, commercial and wearable take on the 'rock' fringe." "It's an update on the 70s shag, which was really popular towards the latter half of last year," he continues. "That's had its moment, and now, it's about this bolder look, which is very versatile and relatively risk-free."

Read on for all the inspiration you need to get the look, and for MacDonald's tips and tricks.

What is a heavy fringe?

It's the complete opposite of the wispy, curtain bangs that had us in a chokehold last year. This style is all about a chunky, retro-inspired fringe, which lays directly across the forehead. It's a grown-out look, so MacDonald says that you can get it cut into an existing fringe, which your stylist will then thicken up for you. "It's essentially a square fringe that has grown out, split in the centre, with a little bit of a 'V' cut out of it," he says. "That's what I'd be asking for if I were at the salon."

Who suits a heavy fringe?

Here's where it might get a little tricky for some hair types. MacDonald explains that this blocky style doesn't always work well on people with wavy and curly hair, unless they're prepared to use a good amount of heat.

It's also important to understand the depth of the fringe in relation to your face shape. "If you're narrower, you might want to go for a wider fringe, and if you're a bit more round in the face, you should avoid going too wide," MacDonald recommends.

How to style and maintain the heavy fringe look

Styling-wise, MacDonald recommends putting some mousse in the fringe and blow-drying it forward—this would help those who have some wave and texture in their hair. "Put a bit of curve on it too, and blow dry the hair under, just a very small amount, so it's not too straight. Next, push the fringe open with your fingers to give it that flow and roundness that you're after."

In terms of longevity, this kind of fringe will last you around five weeks: "Though as it's a grown-out fringe, it's a little more forgiving than when you get it cut up above the eyelashes." The stylist does note, though, that if you're getting this look, you will need to feel comfortable with hair being on your face. "If you're not sure, start with something longer and get used to the feeling of the hair coming forward and in and around the eye area. That can put people off, and they will just end up clipping it away."

When it comes to maintenance, it's advised to have your bangs trimmed every five to six weeks, but because this is a longer style, it grows out well, meaning you don't need to get it cut bang on time. A win-win in my book.

Heavy fringe inspiration

Not willing to part with your curtain bangs just yet? This style retains the look, but just thickens it up a bit.

We're obsessed with J.Lo's super heavy, swishy bangs.

Taylor Swift has always loved a heavy fringe, especially during the Era's tour.

Fellow bangs fan, Dakota Johnson is always hair goals.

Selena Gomez's side-swept heavy fringe is the perfect inspo for any fancy events you have coming up.

Ditto Emrata...