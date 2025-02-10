It's not just about glass skin anymore, we also want our hair to have mega-watt shine. Not only does it look oh-so healthy, but it embraces the feminine turn that hair trends have taken over the past few seasons—and what's more glamorous than liquid waves, especially in the run-up to Valentine's Day?

Part mermaid-inspired, part old Hollywood glamour, this look may read seasonal, but it is truly timeless. Most recently, it has been making the red carpet rounds on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jessica Chastain.

Still, this isn't a trend that needs to be relegated to the evening, the bombshell vibe is well and truly back for 2025, celebrity hairstylist Sam Burnett tells Marie Claire UK.

What are liquid waves?

This is one hair trend that does what it says on the tin: thick, precise, immaculately placed waves that are so reflective they resemble water, especially when you move. But this isn't the same as the waterfall waves trend we saw last year. No, liquid waves are much more voluminous; imagine a cross between the former and Victoria's Secret-inspired bombshell hair.

Hare & Bone's Burnett, whose high-profile clients include Dua Lip and Jessie J, says: "Liquid waves are the epitome of polished, high-gloss movement. Think ultra-sleek, undulating waves that flow seamlessly—like liquid silk. It's a trend that's gaining traction because people are leaning into expensive-looking, effortless styles that feel refined yet wearable. It’s modern, luxurious, and works across all hair lengths, which makes it super versatile."

How to achieve liquid waves at home

If you want liquid waves, the key is creating ultra-smooth, sculpted movement with a glass-like sheen. This means properly prepping the hair, starting with the basics. Wash your hair with a moisture-rich shampoo and conditioner to create a smooth base, the stylist recommends. Then, when your hair is over 70% dry, blow dry it using a large round brush and a heat protectant.

Then you're ready to create the waves. "Use a large-barrel tong or a flat brush in a ribboning motion—gliding the hair in an 'S' shape rather than wrapping around the iron. Keep the movement soft and fluid," Burnett says.

"Once the hair has cooled down sufficiently, brush through with a wide-tooth comb so as to not disturb the waves too much. Then finish with a high-shine serum to enhance the liquid-like effect. If you want to up the gloss, add a light oil mist to seal the look. Remember, less is more when it comes to styling," she adds. "Use heat tools at a lower temperature to maintain a natural, fluid effect. If you want an even sleeker finish, lightly press a silk scarf over the hair while it cools to set the shine."

How to achieve liquid waves on curly hair

If you have naturally curly hair, don't fret. The key to achieving the look on this hair type is smoothing the texture before creating the waves. Begin with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner to soften the curl, Barnett explains. "Then blow dry smooth using a brush. From there, follow the same wave technique with a flat iron, ensuring you work in sections to maintain the sleek effect. A finishing serum is essential to keep the hair reflective and frizz-free."

How to make liquid waves last all day

"The trick here is layering lightweight, flexible-hold products," says the hairstylist. This means using a hair primer before styling to lock in smoothness. After styling, set the look with a medium-hold hairspray. This will keep the waves in place without compromising fluidity. Finally, if your hair is prone to frizz, a drop of hair oil smoothed gently over the surface should keep it looking pristine all evening long.

Best products for liquid waves