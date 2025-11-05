I really love my hair. I know it's terribly un-British to talk about oneself in such glowing terms, but I do. It's long, luscious and, thanks to some very hardworking chaps at Hershesons, beautifully blonde. Because of its length and the fact that my hair naturally falls into a beached wave, I also don't often have to really style it. There's one thing that niggles me about it, though—it's weight. The reason? Because of how heavy the length is, it pulls the hair downwards, leaving the crown looking incredibly flat. It also means that whenever I go for a blow-dry, any shape that's put into my hair doesn't hold much longer than a couple of hours.

Which is why Color Wow's Style On Steroids has been such a remarkable find. If you're into your haircare, you're probably rolling your eyes right now, because it's not like I've stumbled upon some niche product that no one's ever heard of. Style On Steroids is an award-winning hair spray, one of the brand's bestselling products, and it's currently doing the rounds on TikTok. It's all down to a viral clip created by Bretman Rock, a Filipino-American influencer, who demonstrates the power of this hairspray perfectly.

@bretmanrock Just a little blowout trick Iike to do ♬ original sound - bretmanrock

Designed for all hair types, the brand says that it's ideal for those with fine, flat or no volume. It claims that it gives "instant big hair + sexy, long-lasting texture without stiffness". Color Wow created the spray to be multi-use. It has a high heat protection of up to 194°C, so it can be used alongside curling tongs and straighteners to create big bounce or long-lasting smoothness. For volume and lift, it can be sprayed directly onto the roots, and when sprayed into the layers of the length, it creates a cool, undone texture. Plus, as it's invisible, it works really well with coloured hair.

Color Wow Style On Steroids Performance-Enhancing Texture + Finishing Spray £28 at Lookfantastic

Those are some serious claims, and I am thrilled to say it lives up to the hype. To be clear, to create Rock's big, bouncy blow-dry, you also have to have the at-home skills and know your way around a round brush and hairdryer, or a heated brush, to get your hair looking like that in the first place. However, I can honestly say that when I've used it as a texture spray, applied directly to upturned hair, the difference it makes to the lift at the root is impressive. I've also used it alongside my favourite ghd Duet Blowdry brush, and where my hair would have fallen flat after just a few hours, it has gone the distance. I also got a blow-dry last week, and as soon as I was home, I gave it a once-over with Style On Steroids, and it really helped give it a long-lasting finish.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

A quick note on the texture. The brand says that it doesn't leave behind a white chalky residue, and whilst they are quite correct that it's completely undetectable by sight, there is a slight tackiness left behind in the hair. However, I didn't find this off-putting at all, as my hair still moved really naturally and didn't dry my hair out.

This multi-tasking spray is truly a game-changer for long-lasting hold, volume and texture. If you have flat and/ or fine hair, this will give you lift where there was none. If you have long hair like me and just feel like you need that boost at the root, you've got it. And as we head into party season and every inch of us needs that added boost of longevity, this is sure to be your best plus one.