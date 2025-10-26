I Tried a Retro Hair Dryer Hood and Got the Bounciest Blow-Dry of My Life

I have always been in pursuit of a bouncy blow dry, but it's not something that comes easily. I have very long, very thick hair that requires a fair amount of heat to style, and no matter how much mousse I use, the weight of my hair means that whatever "lift" happens is short-lived.

That's why I did a double-take when I saw Sam McKnight's The Big Set—it was quite the throwback: a giant, '50s-esque, gold hood dryer, which you pop over freshly rolled hair, blast with a hair dryer, and voila, it's intended to be a hands-free shortcut to big, bouncy, Victoria's Secret bombshell hair. Consider me sold.

What comes with Sam McKnight's 'The Big Set'

The Big Set was inspired by McKnight's own backstage kit and comes with the gold professional hood dryer and a set of 18 velcro rollers in three different sizes, with clips.

Hair by Sam McKnight The Big Set £50 at Sam McKnight

How do you use Sam McKnight's 'The Big Set'?

McKnight recommends starting with dry, freshly washed hair and using volumising spray or foam for best results. Remember to skip heavy conditioners and masks for optimal volume, and then spritz each strand with hairspray before putting in the rollers. Use larger rollers to lift hair at the crown and medium-sized ones for body through the back and sides.

Then, fit the hood, attach your hairdryer, and turn to a warm setting and medium speed for 15-20 minutes. Remove the hood and allow your hair to cool completely before removing the rollers and gently brushing out your hair. Finish with a spritz of hairspray.

Sam McKnight's 'The Big Set', reviewed by a beauty editor

I'm very familiar with rollers, so putting them in was a doddle; however, I was more intimidated by the hood. At first, I was worried that it wouldn't fit over some of the larger rollers, but with a bit of fiddling, it fit perfectly, and I was able to pull it tight. It took a bit of trial and error to attach my hairdryer until I figured out that there's an elastic to pull around it, so the experience is hands-free.

But while it's designed so you can multitask and do your make-up while your hair sets, it was a bit difficult to see with the hood over my hair—so I ended up watching TV instead (no bad thing). I alternated the heat settings and finished with a cold blast before removing the hood and letting my hair cool completely.

And true to its claims, the result was a supremely bouncy blow-dry that lasted well. But I was most impressed by the fact that the hood left my hair silky smooth. I usually find that I need to sleep on freshly washed hair to eliminate frizz, but this was an elegant, albeit cumbersome, solution. In any case, I'll definitely be using the dryer hood again, especially for events.