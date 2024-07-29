Whether it’s raining or shining, my hair struggles to stay smooth—these are the 7 best products to weather-proof your style

While summer is technically here, the weather in the UK over the last couple of months has been changeable to say the least. As I’m writing this, it’s the rarest of British days—blue skies, beaming sunshine and temperatures set to hit 30 degrees by lunchtime. The weekend however? We’re set for thunderstorms despite the warmth. And, I have to be honest, my hair isn’t handling it all that well. As someone that has unruly hair at the best of times, flip-flopping between torrential rain and blazing sunshine in a matter of minutes means that no matter how carefully I have styled my hair in the morning it inevitably ends up looking oily and flat at the roots and dry and frizzy through the lengths. Not the cute and carefree summer hair vibes I was aiming for.

However, there are steps that you can take to weatherproof your hairstyle no matter what climate you’re dealing with. And while I’ve been carefully stockpiling an edit of the very best hair products for humidity to keep my style in check, I also wanted some expert advice on how to keep my hair looking sleek and smooth during the summer months.

Ahead, I caught up with Sam Burnett , award-winning hairstylist and owner and creative director of Hare & Bone , for his expert-approved tips on combatting humidity.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

How can we weatherproof our hairstyles?

Knowing how to protect your hair against humidity often starts with your hair type. “Curly, textured and coarse hair types are more commonly mentioned when considering the effects of humidity as issues like frizz are often caused by a lack of moisture in the hair,” explains Sam. “However, fine and oily hair types will also struggle with humidity as it can overload the hair and leave it looking limp and flat.”

To minimise the effects of humidity on your hairstyle, Sam is a big believer in using efficacious hair products. “There are some fantastic styling products that will fight off the elements like leave-in conditioners, oils and even anti-humidity finishing sprays,” explains Sam. “I particularly like the Davines Oi All-in-one Milk , the ultimate leave-in conditioner, for second day hair or hair that’s been caught in the rain to reset it and bring back its natural beauty.”

For a solution with more longevity, though, Sam suggests a keratin blow-dry. “It’s my number one tip for waterproofing and safeguarding against the effects of humidity on your hairstyle,” says Sam. “In the right hands they can be adapted to minimise frizz, control volume and smooth out texture if desired.” The service can last anywhere between six weeks to five months and means you need to do less styling and use less product on your hair to protect it from the elements during this time.

Are there any hairstyles that are perfect for humid weather?

Of course, the products that we use on our hair are important for defending it against humidity, but I was keen to know if Sam could suggest any low-maintenance hairstyles that would suit this type of climate. “A high ponytail that has been braided and twisted into a bun would be a great option as when the sun returns and dries off the unwanted moisture, you can let your hair down to reveal really controlled waves from the braid,” explains Sam. “It’s a fantastic day-to-night transformation.”

Ready to embrace a sleek, frizz-free style for summer? Ahead, the seven best hair products for humidity—including expert picks and my personal recommendations.

The 7 best hair products for humidity

1. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

(Image credit: Color Wow)

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Best for boosting shine Specifications Size: 200ml Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Sephora UK View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Creates sleek hair that lasts through all weathers Reasons to avoid - You have to blow-dry hair to activate

This is something of a viral hair product, with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, who styles the likes of Kim K and JLo, swearing by this formulation for protecting hair from the elements. Effectively, it creates a waterproof barrier between your hair and the weather so weather it’s raining, humid, or boiling hot, your style will remain exactly as you styled it in the morning. And I can attest to its abilities. My hair never looks as sleek, glossy and smooth as it does when I use this. The only downside? You have to blow-dry your hair to activate the formula to start with. Which definitely feels like a barrier to use when it’s 30 degrees outside. However, if you can push past the sweat factor, then your style will be locked in place for the rest for the days that follow.

2. Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray

(Image credit: Oribe)

Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray Best for setting your hair in place Specifications Size: 200ml Today's Best Deals View at NET-A-PORTER View at Amazon View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Prevents humidity affecting your style Reasons to avoid - It’s very expensive

Sam swears by this luxurious hair spray as one of the best hair product for changeable temperatures. “It’s a finishing spray that totally locks out humidity,” he says. The spray itself was tested at Oribe’s Miami salon—an area known as being incredibly humid thanks to its tropical monsoon climate—so you can rest assured that this has been really put through its paces in terms of how it holds up against both warm and wet weather. It’s definitely a stronghold spray but it has none of the crunchiness or stickiness of other maximum hold hairsprays that I’ve tried in the past. Plus, as well as keeping frizz and flyaways at bay, it also boasts UV protection so you’re aiding your hair health too. Yes, it’s pricey but it smells like a fancy hair salon and it genuinely works.

3. Davines Love Hair Smoother

(Image credit: Davines)

Davines Love Hair Smoother Best for protecting coarse or curly hair Specifications Size: 150ml Today's Best Deals £26 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Nourishing leave-in formula Reasons to avoid - Don’t overdo it—a little goes a long way or it could weigh curls down

Another recommendation from Sam comes in the form of this leave-in smoothing treatment. “It’s ideal to smooth frizzy, unruly or wavy hair,” explains Sam. Although this product has so many 5-star reviews from people with all hair types, the oil-rich formulation (jojoba and olive) means it is particularly suited for those with coarse or curly hair. Just smooth a small amount through damp, towel-dried hair and let the formula do its work—smoothing flyaways, boosting shine and hydrating strands.

4. Living Proof No Frizz Styling Cream

(Image credit: Living Proof)

Living Proof No Frizz Styling Cream Best for smoothing all hair types Specifications Size: 236ml Today's Best Deals £36 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight cream that works on straight and curly hair Reasons to avoid - It’s a bit pricey but you only need a small amount

I have used this product for years and honestly don’t know what I did before discovering it. If I’d read the ingredients list before trying it I might have been slightly concerned as, typically, shea butter-rich formulations can weigh my hair down (I have coarse, textured hair but the strands themselves are quite fine). However, this has been formulated with ‘medium’ hair texture in mind and I’d say that it’s incredibly lightweight. You can use it from the roots to the ends of your hair—just smooth it through and then blow dry or heat style for best results. (Although I also use this on air-dry days and it still works well.) The finished result allows your natural texture to shine through, but with a smoother, shinier, swishier finish and minimal flyaways.

5. Lee Stafford Illuminate & Shine Anti-Humidity Treatment

(Image credit: Lee Stafford)

Lee Stafford Illuminate & Shine Anti-Humidity Treatment Best for dull hair Specifications Size: 150ml Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Blocks humidity and boosts shine Reasons to avoid - It’s affordable

If you love the thought of the aforementioned Color Wow Dream Coat Spray but it’s a little out of budget then I’d recommend this as a pretty decent alternative. Particularly well suited to hair that always looks dull, dry or dehydrated no matter what you do to it (that’s me!) it transforms even the most frazzled of strands into smooth, silky delights. Unfortunately, you do need to blow-dry your hair with some tension to activate the product and help to get that sleek, glossy style, but once you’ve done that you’ll be left with glassy hair that lasts until your next wash.

6. Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray

(Image credit: Amika)

Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray Best for protecting hair from the heat Specifications Size: 218ml Today's Best Deals View at Amika UK View at Pampa View at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Safeguards against UV rays and minimises frizz Reasons to avoid - I think you have to use quite a lot for the smoothing benefits

Admittedly, I fell in love with Amika products at first sight thanks to their joy-inducing packaging but the products themselves are all really high-performing too. This formula delivers exactly what it says on the bottle—a shield against the elements. Packed with sea buckthorn, a superfruit loaded with vitamins C, A and fatty acids to improve hair health, it infuses hair with softness and shine while adding a layer of UV protection to keep hair health from the sun. They have some pretty impressive before-and-afters of different hair textures having used this product, and it definitely does help to set and project your style. However, if you really want to use it for the smoothing benefits alone then you’d need to apply quite a lot and it is on the pricier side for a spray. Bonus points for the incredible scent too.

7. Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

(Image credit: Moroccanoil)

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray Best for very frizz-prone hair Specifications Size: 160ml Today's Best Deals £25.85 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Argan oil really hydrates and smoothes Reasons to avoid - Another heat-activated option

Keeping hair moisturised and nourished will really help to minimise the effects of humidity when you step outside—as your hair won’t be attempting to draw moisture from the atmosphere—and argan oil is a brilliant natural hydrator. This styling mist boasts it as its start ingredient and harnesses it in a heat-activated formulation that hydrates hair, protects against static and flyaways, and improves the longevity of your style. It smells amazing and really does make my dull, brittle hair feel more supple and shiny.