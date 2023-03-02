The butterfly haircut is *the* most versatile hairstyle right now, here's 13 photos to prove it

The butterfly haircut is proving to be one of the biggest hair trends of 2023 (opens in new tab), and it might just be the Spring hair refresh inspiration we've been searching for.

While we've been busy swooning over Hailey Bieber's bob and researching ways to recreate Zendaya's layers, the butterfly haircut's popularity has been bubbling away under the radar. But now it's firmly positioned itself as a key haircut for 2023, ranking first place in the top ten hairstyles of Beauty Pie's 2023 trend report.

Online searches for 'butterfly haircut' were up 12,432% at the end of last year, according to Beauty Pie's report. And after a bit of research, we can totally see why—it's versatile, it's chic and it's relatively low maintenance. This is what you should probably know about the butterfly haircut...

What is the butterfly haircut?

Let's be clear, we're not talking about '90s-style butterfly clips here, even though they made a colossal comeback last summer. No, the butterfly haircut is all in the layers.

"It is an effortless, face-framing, '70s-inspired haircut that has shaping around the front to create texture and movement," says John Freida stylist, Mitchell Ladbrook.

#ButterflyHaircut has 582.6 million views on TikTok and people appear to have been loving it. So much so, that people are genuinely cutting it in themselves at home—needless to say, we don't recommend this.

The haircut combines shorter layers with longer layers to create a textured look that adds depth and volume without any real styling effort required.

12 butterfly haircut's to take to your next salon appointment

Butterfly haircut with bangs

Butterfly haircut on long hair

Butterfly haircut on short hair

Butterfly haircut on medium-length hair

