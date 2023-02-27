Zendaya's layered bob at the SAG awards last night was possible all thanks to this £9 hair oil

When it comes to this year's hair trends (opens in new tab), there's nothing quite as popular as the bob hairstyle (opens in new tab). We've been seeing some of our favourite celebrities chopping off their locks in favour of the shorter style, and if you weren't already convinced, then Zendaya's latest look will have you running to the hairdressers.

The star returned to the red carpet at the NAACP and SAG awards (opens in new tab) this weekend, and showed off her layered bob, which celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Brand Educator (opens in new tab), Jason Collier, has coined as 'The Modern Marilyn'.

"We're all about iconic hair looks making a comeback this year, but with modern updates," says Collier. "Zendaya's hair is so reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe's signature tight tousled curls, but with some modern edge of extra length, a diagonal hair part, and looser waves."

It's safe to say that we're obsessed with Zendaya's look, and it seems that we are not alone. In fact, Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) reported that searches for 'bob hairstyles' has skyrocketed by 250% since Saturday.

But what's the secret behind the star's shiny locks? Luckily for us, Zendaya’s hair stylist Tai Simon shared a full rundown of the products she used over on Instagram, and you can get the star's high-shine finish for just £9.

A post shared by Tai Simon (@lovetaije) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

That's right, Simon used the OGX Renewing+ Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil to add a mirror-like shine, and we will be adding the product to our baskets straight away.

(opens in new tab) OGX Renewing+ Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil £8.99 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) This oil is designed to be used before styling the hair, and is enriched with Moroccan Argan Oil to lock in hydration for a sleek, shiny finish.

Simon also used the OGX Nourishing+ Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum, which protects each strand of hair to keep it shiny and strong whilst styling.

(opens in new tab) OGX Nourishing+ Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum £8.99 at Superdrug (opens in new tab) Apply a few drops of this serum to the palms of your hands and apply to towel dried hair before blow drying and styling to help keep it silky and strong.

See? The perfect blow dry doesn't have to break the bank. Race you to the checkout.