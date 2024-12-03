I've always been blonde, but these brunette bob styles are definitely the coolest I've ever seen

Unless you'd been living under a rock for the past 12 months, you may well have noticed that 2024 was officially the year of the bob—and I predict the buzz is going to continue well into next year, particularly when it comes to the brunette bob. You see, while the bob hairstyle keeps garnering popularity, I've been thinking about just how versatile this hairstyle is. From French bobs to wavy bobs and grey bobs there is no wrong way to wear it—and I should know, I've been sporting a blonde bob forever.

The perks of cutting your hair into a bob include the variety of styling options (many of which are pretty low maintenance) and the instant cool factor; add a bob to any outfit and you'll instantly look chicer. And with brown shaping up to be the colour of 2025, I have great news for those who have brunette hair: a bob will always look fantastic on you, no matter your hair type. If you need further proof, you only need read on.

How to maintain your brunette bob

To keep colour looking gorgeous, I always recommend investing in a hair gloss, which (no matter what colour your hair is) will not only refresh the colour, but inject a hi-shine finish. The latter is particularly true for brunette styles, which naturally reflect light (as a blonde, you have my envy). I adore the Josh Wood and Maria Nila products.

Then there's the actual styling of your bob. There are a plethora of products you can pick up, depending on your hair type and the way you like to wear it, but two good places to start for shorter lengths are a shaping pomade and a mousse to add volume and/or shape curls. Other products you may want to experiment with include texture sprays, curl gels or creams and shine-boosting finishers.

The best brunette bob inspiration

Not ready to go all in with a super short, sharp bob? A midi-length style will be your new best friend.

Not ready to go all in with a super short, sharp bob? A midi-length style will be your new best friend.

A post shared by Nayha Queiroz (@nayhaqueiroz) A photo posted by on

If, however, you do want something more drastic (length-wise), this French style has the perfect amount of effortless ease.

A short bob looks beautiful with a fringe of any kind, from sweeping bangs to full styles.

A short bob looks beautiful with a fringe of any kind, from sweeping bangs to full styles.

A tucked-behind-the-ear brunette bob? Hailey Bieber proves it's a go.

A tucked-behind-the-ear brunette bob? Hailey Bieber proves it's a go.

Inject a touch of vintage style to your brunette bob for a chic edge, like Ashley Graham.

Inject a touch of vintage style to your brunette bob for a chic edge, like Ashley Graham.

Curls and shoulder-skimming cuts are a match made in heaven, it's a fact.

Curls and shoulder-skimming cuts are a match made in heaven, it's a fact.

I absolutely love a wavy bob, and this one with its sharp edges is almost unbearably cool.

I absolutely love a wavy bob, and this one with its sharp edges is almost unbearably cool.

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) A photo posted by on

Straight hair looks just as cool cut into a sleek bob, especially when tucked behind the ear on one side.

A post shared by MICHAELA (@yhkayla) A photo posted by on

Curtain bangs are the perfect addition to any bob, particularly if you have shape and layers to your style already.

A post shared by Zoey Deutch (@zoeydeutch) A photo posted by on

One thing I love about having a bob? Those half-up, half-down styles that just look effortless.

Add in a touch of Italian flair with a slicked fringe and flicked-out ends.

Add in a touch of Italian flair with a slicked fringe and flicked-out ends.