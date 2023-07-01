Bronde hair is the celebrity-approved hair colour trend of the season—here's all the inspiration you need

There are so many hair trends that we are loving at the moment. From Birkin bangs to the Scandi hairline, we're definitely not short of ideas, however there is one colour trend that we go back to time and time again. Say hello to bronde hair.

Although this trend has been around for a while, it seems to have grown in popularity in recent months, with celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence and Beyoncé sporting the sun-kissed style.

If you're not yet familiar with this colouring technique, not to fear, as we've spoken to the experts to get all the information you could possibly need. Keep on scrolling to read all about it and don't forget to take our celebrity inspo pics to your next hairdressers appointment...

What is bronde hair?

First things first, what actually is bronde hair? We spoke to Emma Vickery, Creative Stylist at Percy & Reed, who said: "Bronde is a colouring technique that fuses brown tones and blonde tones together to create a flattering, sun-kissed colour result.

"If you've never had colour before or are afraid of colouring your natural hair, bronde could be the ideal technique to try as you can incorporate the tones of your natural hair colour with some lightened pieces."

We love this trend as it gives a really natural finish, and it's perfect for summer. If you are keen to try it out yourself, Vickery advises asking your hairdresser which tones would suit your skin tone best. "If you have a warmer skin tone, golden tones would work well, however if you have a cooler skin tone then ash colours usually sit better."

How to care for bronde hair

Once you've had your colour done, it's important to use the right products to keep it looking fresh for as long as possible. Vickery recommends the Percy & Reed Give Me Strength range to keep your hair feeling strong and hydrated, and also the Kérastase Blond Absolu range to keep the blonde tones looking fresh.

Bronde hair inspiration

1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé's bronde curls are hair goals.

2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

This bronde colour looks so natural on Rosie, and the blonde highlights frame her face perfectly.

3. Ciara

If you want to go a little lighter for summer, Ciara's hair is all the inspo you need.

4. Rita Ora

The bronde hair, the sunglasses, the jewellery...we are obsessed.

5. Olivia Palermo

So, so chic.

6. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong with this glossy bronde look.

7. Blake Lively

Stunning!

8. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber just proved that a bronde bob is always a good idea.

9. Sydney Sweeney

This hair colour compliments Sydney Sweeney's skin tone perfectly.

10. Kaia Gerber

So natural.

11. Lily James

A bronde up-do? Yes please.

12. Cara Delevingne

Such a great look.