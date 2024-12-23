They tested every new beauty launch of 2024—these are the 9 hair products editors think reigned supreme

There is simply no better feeling than when you find a brilliant new haircare product that gives you your best hair ever. From clarifying shampoos and scalp scrubs that deeply cleanse to hair oils and conditioners that make styling a breeze, great hair is made much more possible by the right routine.

So, now that the year is drawing to a close, I wanted to speak with beauty editors about which new products have helped them achieve their dream hair this year. 2024 was a brilliant year for the haircare category, with plenty of heated tool releases that rocked the industry (Ghd and Dyson, I'm looking at you), high-shine glosses that allowed users to achieve practically reflective strands, and even viral shower filters that made light work of impurities from hard water.

But which came out on top? I spoke with my best beauty editor mates to curate the ultimate list. So here it is, the best haircare products of 2024...

1. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner Today's Best Deals £12.99 (was £25.98) at Lookfantastic

"I like my beauty routine to be luxurious. I like weighty make-up products, chic-looking skincare products and eye-wateringly expensive perfumes. However, when it comes to my hair wash routine, I'm far more likely to want to reach for a bottle of Elvive than anything else. In my opinion, no shampoo and conditioner duo out there can compare to any by L'Oréal Paris. And this year the brand launched a new line that I, hand on heart, think might just be the best thing that has ever happened to my hair.

"Although Glycolic Gloss is a four-step routine, it's the Shampoo and Conditioner that have totally won my heart. The formulas are supercharged with glycolic acid to seriously boost gloss, vibrancy, shine and softness. My hair has never looked (or smelled) better for using it. It's so good, in fact, that on the morning of my wedding back in April, I sent my husband to Boots to pick me up a couple of bottles, because the seriously luxe hotel shampoo didn't live up to the expectations this stuff set. If you have fine hair, like mine, do not sleep on this stuff." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

2. GHD Chronos Hair Straightener

(Image credit: GHD)

GHD Chronos Hair Straightener Today's Best Deals £289 at Lookfantastic

"This year, my haircare journey was one centred around healing and repairing damage that had been done over the years with excess bleach and heated tools. I really focused on scalp care and taking a step back from heat styling in particular, but I also knew I needed to make an upgrade for those times I did use heat. You see, I'd been using my old, beaten-up GHD hair straighteners for a literal decade, and as a beauty editor, I just had no excuse. Luckily, the GHD gods were on hand to supply me with this new Chronos tool, which is the brand's most advanced straightening device yet, with smart heat management that allowed for one-stroke usage and impressive results. And yes, I've since ditched my (very) old pair." – Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer

3. Dyson Chitosan™ Post-style serum

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Chitosan™ Post-style serum Today's Best Deals £49 at Dyson

"My 2024 hair launch pick has to be the Dyson Chitosan serum [from the brand's very first product range, FYI], because it doesn’t overwhelm my fine but abundant hair, does definitely tame and add shine, and the design of the packaging is perfect." – Madeleine Spencer, Podcaster and Beauty & Wellness Writer at The Evening Standard

4. GHD Duet Blowdry 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush

(Image credit: GHD)

GHD Duet Blowdry 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush Today's Best Deals £320 at John Lewis

"Is a hair tool technically haircare? I'd say so if you're talking about the GHD Duet Blowdry—which has allowed me to straighten my hair with noticeably less damage. To put it simply, it's the kind of heated blow dry brush you may already know and use but, well, better. After using other hot brushes, I still have to run straighteners over my 3c curls to get a smooth finish. With the GHD Duet, it takes just a few passes to turn my damp hair into sleek, shiny strands, and requires no other tools – it's the quickest route to straightening my hair I've found. Plus, the rounded shape means you can add volume and curl ends with ease, for a bouncy blowdry effect without having to coordinate using a hairdryer and round brush simultaneously. Honestly, the best blowdry brush in the game." – Olivia McCrea-Hedley, Freelance Writer & Editor

5. Living Proof High Shine Gloss Treatment

(Image credit: Living Proof)

Living Proof High Shine Gloss Treatment Today's Best Deals £30 at Sephora

"I am notoriously lazy when it comes to haircare so it’s not often that I end up reaching the end of the year with any new products making their way into my very minimal routine. However, 2024 saw Living Proof launch its Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss and I can’t get enough of it. I have textured, wavy-curly hair and it always looks dull no matter what products I use on it. So when I say that this product delivers on its glossy promises I really mean it. It takes just 5 minutes to use in the shower (another win in my book) then you rinse it out, dry and style as normal, and find yourself greeted with ultra-shiny, sleek and smooth hair. This is the closest I’ve ever got to achieving a salon-level of shine in my own home and I’ll be forever grateful to Living Proof for formulating it." – Mica Rickets, Freelance Beauty Editor

6. Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

(Image credit: Morrocanoil)

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray Today's Best Deals £25.85 at Lookfantastic

"This spray is absolutely fantastic. Activated by heat while you blow dry, it works to smooth and moisturise, and you can layer a lot of it on without any heaviness. It also smells lovely, with that signature Moroccanoil scent. But best of all, unless you get rained on, the results actually last—and, believe me, I've tried many products that promise to stave off frizz that don't quite live up to their promises. The only downside is that this formula doesn't have any heat protection, so you have to double up with another product to ensure your hair is protected. My close second would be Cécred's Moisturising Deep Conditioner, which is gloriously thick and nourishing but never weighs down my slightly fine hair." – Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor and Copywriter

7. Olaplex No. 5 Moisturize & Mend Leave-In Conditioner

(Image credit: Olaplex)

Olaplex No. 5 Moisturize & Mend Leave-In Conditioner Today's Best Deals £30 at Sephora

"For me, it has to be the Olaplex No5 Leave-In Moisturise & Mend Leave In Conditioner. My split ends are less visible, hair feels ridiculously soft and it protects against heat of up to 232 degrees. Between hairdressing appointments, it’s a real life saver." – Sarah Bradbury, Junior Publisher at metro.co.uk

8. Moncho Moreno Miracle Water

(Image credit: Moncho Moreno)

Moncho Moreno Miracle Water Today's Best Deals £40.50 at Harrods

"Founded by Spanish hairstylist Moncho Moreno and his wife in 2020, seven of this brand's bestsellers were brought to the UK for the first time earlier this year. I have been utterly taken with the Miracle Water since I got my hands on it back in August. As the name suggests, the hyaluronic acid-infused formula is light as water, and lathers up when you rub it between your hands. I use it a couple of times a week and it makes my hair look so shiny and healthy and – I’m just running my hands through it as I type this – unbelievably soft. Also, Moncho, if you’re reading this, please bottle up the scent of it for me. I need it immediately. Thank you in advance." – Mollie Burdell, Freelance Beauty Editor

9. Hello Klean Rain Shower Filter

(Image credit: Hello Klean)

Hello Klean Rain Shower Filter Today's Best Deals £85 at Cult Beauty

"Not only have I got sensitive skin but my curly hair is naturally dry too. This makes taking care of my hair and my scalp no easy feat, especially when living in the London borough with the hardest water. Hard water contains minerals like magnesium and calcium, which coat the hair and block moisture from penetrating. Water in the UK also contains chlorine and fluoride, which also saps moisture from your hair and skin. This double whammy left me with chronic scalp irritation and straw-like hair. That was until I started using the Hello Clean Rain Shower. It filters out over 90% of chlorine, calcium, copper, iron, lead and more. Over time my hair has become softer, shinier, stronger, and longer as it’s now less brittle, so breaks a lot less. My scalp also hasn’t had any flare ups in months." – Amerley Ollennu, Freelance Beauty & Wellness Editor