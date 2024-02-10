While I've always loved doing my own make-up, I have to admit that I am utterly rubbish at hair. Try as I might, hair styling just isn't my forte—even with the best hair straighteners at my disposal. As a beauty editor, I feel like a bit of a failure in this sense. Over the years, I have learned tips and tricks and feel much more confident than I previously did with a heated tool, but put me near a curling wand and I'm almost guaranteed to burn my whole hand off. That's why, along with my beloved Dyson Airwrap, I've always opted for straighteners to straighten *and* curl, and my brand of choice? It's GHD, of course.

Like many people my age, my very first tool was a pair of GHD straighteners, and while I do like others (namely Dyson's, Babyliss' and Cloud Nine's), I usually always return to them. I just find the brand incredibly reliable, and the products always give me the results I'm longing for (at least, as much as is possible with my limited skills).

Ease is my middle name when it comes to hair styling—I need it to be simple, quick and, essentially, idiot-proof. This is why when I first heard about the new GHD Chronos, which promises 3x faster styling, my interest was piqued. I'm all for a tool that is going to make my routine more fuss-free; my Dyson Airwrap basically changed my life, so I know how invaluable a new hair styler can be.

I tried the Chronos out myself for both straightening and curling. Here's what I thought...

What is the GHD Chronos?

The Chronos is a straightener, but GHD has claimed it's the latest 'holy grail in hair' and is its 'most technologically advanced styler' yet. The brand says it offers 3x faster styling (resulting in 'one-stroke definition'), 85% more shine, 2x less frizz, high definition curling, no extreme heat damage and results that last a rather sweet 24 hours. Quite the list.

The brand appears to be most proud of the science behind the Chronos, which manifests through its HD motion-responsive™ technology. This tech means the straightener continuously adapts to your styling movements and thus adjusts power for heat monitoring. The styler ensures an optimum temperature of 185 degrees celsius for both top tier results and less damage.

The design offers a 're-engineered wishbone hinge' that brings the plates together in alignment, and the barrel has a curved design which makes curling and waving easy. The plates themselves are coated in 'ultra-gloss', meaning a smooth glide and high-shine finish.

Who is the GHD Chronos best for?

GHD make it very clear that the Chronos is designed for everybody in that it's 'perfect for all hair types'. With that in mind, anyone looking for a new straightener or curler may be tempted to try the Chronos.

With its one-stroke promise, this tool is ideal for people who want to limit heat damage on their hair through repeated exposure. And if you like to switch it up between sleek, straight hair, beachy waves and curls, this is a versatile styler that means all three are within reach to suit your mood.

The big question is how does this new styler (which costs £289 and is therefore—outside of the wet-to-dry Duet and cordless design—the most expensive of the brand's straighteners) different to what already exists?

In a recent Instagram post, the brand offered a comparison of all its straightening stylers to help shoppers decide on the best model for them. It's clear that the new Chronos D motion-responsive™ technology is the biggest selling point for why customers should consider spending a little more, as it promises more effective, easier, less damaging styling.

That said, the Original, Max, Gold and Platinum+ stylers are all also great choices, too.

My review of the GHD Chronos

As mentioned, my biggest requirement of a new hair tool is that it makes my styling routine and general life easier. I want a straightener that gives me results in minutes and slots into a busy morning with ease.

I definitely found that the Chronos met these requirements; the styling time was noticeably faster than with other straighteners, and I felt like I only had to pass it over each section max two times (usually one). Using it to straighten, my hair quickly became sleek and shiny, and I found it easy to hold and use.

Curls-wise, I enjoyed using the Chronos, but I'll be honest in that I didn't see a huge difference in results compared to my Original GHD styler (and therefore probably even more minimal difference between the Chronos and the brand's previously most premium and effective tool, the Platinum+). This may be because I've spent so many years practising on the original shape that I'm just used it it rather than this slightly more curved barrel, mind you. It still offered great results, so I'd recommend it. It's worth also mentioning that I do think it excels in creating curls rather than looser waves.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

This all said, it goes without saying that I can't speak for people with different hair types. With quite fine hair that's straight with a slight natural wave, my hair easily straightens and curls. As mentioned however, GHD does make a point of saying (and showing, in social media videos) that this is a tool suited to all hair types, so should offer great results for everybody.

The final verdict

The Chronos comes in black and white and costs £289. You can pick it up direct from GHD's website, as well as from retailers such as Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic.

Overall, I would recommend the styler, as I feel it delivers on results and makes styling a simpler, faster process. Would I recommend ditching your existing Platinum+ for the Chronos if it's still in working order? Absolutely not. At £289, it's an investment. However, if you're in the market for an upgrade, it's a great choice that will likely last you years and years. It's also not as expensive as some other top-end options on the market, so that's something to also consider.