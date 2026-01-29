Why I Set Out to Rewrite the Rules of Luxury Hair for Black Women

I’ve been working in beauty for over fifteen years, but my relationship with hair, confidence and self-expression started long before that. Long before call times, red carpets or brand meetings. It started at home, watching my mother raise three dark-skinned Black girls to be unapologetically confident, expressive and proud of who they were.

Beauty, in our household, was never about shrinking or conforming. It was about choice. About agency. About knowing that you deserved to feel good in your body, your skin and your hair on your own terms. That belief has shaped every chapter of my career and over the years, working with women across different backgrounds, identities and stages of life, I realised that beauty at its best is a tool for empowerment. It can be armour. It can be joy, It can be a quiet reclaiming of self. This is what ultimately led me to create enoléh, a luxury hair extensions and wig brand that makes the hair-buying process effortless while delivering premium-quality hair that enhances every look.

(Image credit: Bernicia Boateng / enoléh)

Many people assumed that if I were ever to launch a brand, it would be a make-up line. Given my background as a make-up artist, that path made sense on paper. But I didn’t want to create something because it was expected of me. I wanted to build something that filled a gap for me personally, and one that I could see was consistently underserved. Hair felt like that space.

Despite hair being such a fundamental part of how we express ourselves, particularly as Black women, the industry has long failed to meet us with the care, quality and respect we deserve. There was a clear opportunity to do better. To create a brand that understands the emotional and cultural weight hair carries and treats it accordingly.

For Black women, hair has never just been hair. It has been politicised, policed and endlessly scrutinised. The decision to wear extensions, wigs or protective styles has been shunned and judged, framed as inauthentic or deceptive, as if our beauty must exist within someone else’s rules to be valid. We are asked to explain ourselves, to justify our choices, to perform a version of authenticity that is never fully ours. That narrative is deeply harmful.

enoléh was created to push back against that noise. Wearing extensions is not about hiding. It can be about creativity, ease, protection, confidence or joy. It can be practical. It can be playful. It can be powerful. enoléh exists to help Black women reclaim pride in their choices and to offer a premium, affirming space where they are celebrated rather than scrutinised.

Although enoléh is for everyone, it was made first with Black women in mind. Their needs, textures and lived experiences informed every decision. From product development to service, the brand was designed to centre women who have historically been overlooked, while remaining open and inclusive.

enoléh was born from frustration, but also from hope. I didn’t want to create just another hair brand. I wanted to build something intentional, something that honoured the full spectrum of Black womanhood. A brand rooted in care, craftsmanship and respect.

At its core, enoléh is about accessible luxury. That means premium quality hair without the intimidation that often comes with luxury spaces. It means transparency, consistency and excellence, not just in the product, but in how women are treated from the moment they engage with the brand.

Platforming women has always been central to my work. Through beauty, conversation and community, I have always believed in giving women multiple avenues to define happiness and beauty in ways that feel authentic to them. enoléh is an extension of that belief. It is about supporting who women already are.

My mother’s influence runs deeply through the brand. She raised us to take up space, to speak freely, to express ourselves boldly and to be proud of our Blackness. enoléh carries that same spirit. It is confident, expressive and deeply rooted in self-worth.

I often say that enoléh is a lifestyle brand, not just a hair brand, because hair does not exist in isolation. It intersects with how we feel, how we show up and how we perceive ourselves. My hope is that enoléh becomes part of a woman’s broader ritual of care, a brand she trusts and grows with.

Looking ahead, my ambition is simple but expansive. I want enoléh to redefine what luxury looks like for Black women, not as a niche, but as a standard. Beauty is most powerful when it is rooted in truth. enoléh exists to honour that truth and remind women that they deserve beauty that meets them where they are and rises with them as they grow.