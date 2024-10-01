This luxury fragrance brand is worn on the necks of many celebrities—here are the 11 chicest scents

Kilian is one of those fragrance brands that just screams 'cool'. It is a little illusive and under-the-radar, provides seriously luxurious perfumes and is only available at certain higher-end retailers. And that's before I even mention its celebrity following—because, yes, Kilian is a celebrity perfume must-have. It is said that Rihanna wears 'Love, Don't Be Shy,' while Beyonce was apparently spotted by an anonymous source purchasing a scent from the brand during her Renaissance tour. Priyanka Chopra Jones also likes 'Forbidden Games', according to a recent interview.

Created by Kilian Hennessy, Kilian now has an offering of 34 unisex perfumes across five olfactive families, all of which have been inspired by the founder's core memories and love for elegant luxury. But which of those 34 should are really worth investing in? After testing them, here are 11 of my beauty-editor favourites...

1. Kilian Rolling In Love

Kilian Rolling In Love Eau de Parfum Best lightweight Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes: Almond milk, ambrette, iris, tuberose

Both sweet and clean at once, this is one of the lighter scents from Kilian's collection. It's ultra pretty with floral notes of iris, tuberose and peony, with hints of raspberry, caramel, vanilla and tonka bean to up the sweetness. It's far from overwhelming though; the elixir is super soft and warming, with a distinct freshness that's somewhat unexpected. One of my personal favourites.

2. Kilian Old Fashioned

Kilian Old Fashioned Eau de Parfum Best boozy Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes: Wheat, davana, cedar

Designed to evoke whiskey accords (an 18-year-old single malt, to be exact), this rich, decadent scent is laced with wheat and davana at the top, immortelle and cedar in the middle, and tolu balsam and styrax at the base. The warm and spicy perfume is housed in a beautiful glass bottle, also reminiscent of an expensive whiskey you keep on the shelf for (very) special occasions.

3. Kilian Bamboo Harmony

Kilian Bamboo Harmony Eau de Parfum Best calming Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, neroli, bitter orange

To me, this scent transports me to summertime, with a zesty gin and tonic in hand. The lightweight fragrance is both refreshing and slightly spicy all at once, with a blend of citrusy bergamot, neroli and bitter orange, which are complemented by tea, fig leaf, spices and oakmoss. It's a beautiful perfume for the warmer seasons, and a sophisticated twist on traditional summery scents.

4. Kilian Straight To Heaven

Kilian Straight To Heaven Eau de Parfum Best rich Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes: Rum, dried fruits, nutmeg, amber

If you prefer rich, musky scents that lean more traditionally masculine (although we can all agree fragrance shouldn't be gendered), you should head 'Straight To Heaven.' The smooth concoction is super sexy and best worn at nighttime thanks to its distinctly alluring energy. Some may find it a little rich, but if you like it, you really like it.

5. Kilian Black Phantom

Kilian Black Phantom Eau de Parfum Best gourmand Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes: Rum, chocolate, caramel

If you could only describe 'Black Phantom' in several words, those would be 'good enough to eat.' It's smooth, creamy and delicious, like a rich liqueur that's both sweet and grown-up at once. With a delectable mix of rum, chocolate, caramel, vanilla and almond, invest in this if you have a sweet tooth.

6. Kilian Moonlight In Heaven

Kilian Moonlight In Heaven Eau de Parfum Best Kilian perfume for soothing nostalgia Specifications Key notes: Grapefruit, mango, vetiver

There is something so familiar about this scent to me, and I'm unsure if it's because I smelt it years ago at my introduction to the brand, or because it just has that warming, nostalgic feel. It's definitely sweet (but not in a sickly or overpowering way), with a little citrus, a touch of floral, and a whole lot of creamy gourmand. 'Moonlight In Heaven' is one of my favourites.

7. Kilian Love Don't Be Shy

Kilian Love Don't Be Shy Eau de Parfum Best Kilian perfume for celebrity approval Specifications Key notes: Neroli, orange blossom, marshmallow

If sweet, white florals are your thing, it'll be a match made in heaven with 'Love, Don't Be Shy.' The feminine concoction still manages to maintain its sophistication, with a rich undertone that's neither overpowering or sickly and that allows you to feel both sexy and cute at the same time. If it's good enough for Rihanna...

8. Kilian Sacred Wood

Kilian Sacred Wood Eau de Parfum Best woody Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes: Amyris, sandalwood, copahu balm

A grounding woodsy scent with a hint of spice, this fragrance is perfect for autumn/winter when the temperature takes a dip and you need something to warm you up. It features top notes ambrette (musk mallow), carrot seeds and pink pepper, middle notes of sandalwood, milk, amyris, copahu balm, elemi and caraway and base notes of atlas cedar, myrrh, tolu balsam, incense, amber and mysore sandalwood.

9. Kilian Sunkissed Goddess

Kilian Sunkissed Goddess Eau de Parfum Best summery Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes: Ylang ylang essence, tiare flower, coconut

For summertime joy, 'Sunkissed Goddess' should be at the top of your list. It's warming and bright, making you feel sexy and confident when you wear it. Reminiscent of luxury travels abroad, the elixir centres around coconut, vanilla, ylang ylang and the tiare flower.

10. Kilian Intoxicated

Kilian Intoxicated Eau de Parfum Best spicy-sweet Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes: Mocha coffee, cardamom, vanilla

'Intoxicated' was my very first full-sized Kilian perfume that I received after first being introduced to the brand around seven years ago. For that reason, it will always be a nostalgic favourite. It's what I would call a 'grown-up sweet', with notes of mocha coffee, vanilla and marshmallow, laced with nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger for a spicy kick.

11. Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad

Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad Eau de Parfum Best all-round Kilian perfume Specifications Key notes : Orange Blossom, osmanthus, tuberose

'Good Girl Gone Bad' will always have a special place in my heart as it was a fragrance I wore near the start of my career in beauty, during several special occasions. It's both powerful and subtle at once, with a sense of quiet confidence. Interestingly enough, it always reminds me of Turkish delight; of which I hate the taste but like the smell, finding it quite fascinating. This features notes of may rose, amber, peach and cedar, making it an interesting mix of sweet and softly spicy.