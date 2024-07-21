Despite owning hundreds of perfumes, I always go back to this one brand to boost my mood come summer

Although testing and writing about the best perfumes has been part of my job as a beauty editor for years, it's only in the past two years or so that I've grown to adore—and deeply admire—the industry. I've spritzed amber perfumes and layered lemon perfumes and even tried to use perfumes for productivity.

Without a doubt, my favourite part is meeting the brains behind the scents. Getting to know the creative process and intricacies of each perfume is special. This is one of the reasons Jo Loves is a go-to perfume brand of mine.

Created by Jo Malone in 2011, Jo Loves is luxurious and wearable (by this, I mean beautifully crafted and unique without being too out there and different), with each scent built around memories and experiences that almost feel almost tangible.

Since Jo Loves is a perfume brand I regularly reach for in my collection of hundreds of scents, it felt only right to showcase some of my go-tos from the brand. I was also lucky enough to get to sit down with Jo during her recent visit to London to discuss all things fragrance, and it's only fair to share some of her nuggets of brilliance with you all.

How to select a scent

The best way to select a scent, according to Jo, is to think of all the things you love. What perfume notes are you drawn to? And if you don't quite know then think of natural scents you love or experiences that you'd love to bottle up. It could be the ocean breeze, the fruit market on an adventurous holiday or even the smell of your cup of coffee.

Jo explains, "Most people are attracted to woody, citrus or floral scents. Your signature scent should remind you of memories and will always tell a personal story." If you're either unsure or don't think you've found 'the one' but have a few scents that you like, Jo recommends combining a few from the same scent family. She says that choosing perfumes from the same scent family ensures the notes complement each other. "Avoid combining any very strong or distinctive scents, as this will likely result in something a little overpowering," she says.

You should consider your scent underwear

As soon as Jo spoke about people's 'scent underwear,' I knew I had to know more. "The entire concept of scent underwear is thinking about who you want to be on that day and what your mood is," she explains. In my interpretation, it's that under layer that helps portray who you are, gives you that quiet (or loud) confidence and sets you up for the day. Since adopting this, I've enjoyed my daily fragrance more than ever before.

Pat your fragrance into your skin right out of the shower—and if you want to amplify your perfume, start with your favourite scented shower products—when your skin is still damp. "After getting dressed, choose your top fragrance by putting this on your body. When the body heats up it allows the top notes to shine." It's a brilliant way of layering to create a lasting fragrance that's "more intriguing, interesting and creative."

Which Jo Loves perfumes are the best-sellers?

Although I have my favourites, I'm always interested to hear what everyone else loves. For Jo, it's the "clean, fresh, sharp scents with citrus notes such as pomelo, grapefruit, bergamot and mandarin" that are her favourite since they're incredibly versatile. "Often a citrus note will be used as a top note to give cleanness, freshness, and clarity," she adds. "To me, citrus scents symbolise a new beginning and a freshness about life. When I wear citrus, it gives my mind clarity. It’s like starting the day with a fresh canvas, allowing me to focus and think about the next adventure."

This is reflected in the brand's most popular perfumes, with Pomelo, Jo by Jo Loves and Mango Thai Lime taking top spots. Pomelo was Jo's first ever Jo Loves scent. "It’s a clean citrus that brings me back to Turks and Caicos. Jo by Jo Loves is a classic, my go-to scent," she says. And finally Mango Thai Lime is a fruity scent mixed with spicy black pepper. "I think they are universally loved since they are timeless, and the citrus notes bring happy memories to life," Jo reflects.

Best Jo Loves perfumes, according to a beauty editor

1. Jo By Jo Loves

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Jo Loves Jo By Jo Loves Specifications Key notes: Grapefruit, bitter orange, lime, spearmint, guaiac wood, cedarwood, vetiver, hedione, black pepper Today's Best Deals £82 at Cult Beauty

Starting strong with one of the punchiest fragrances of the group: Jo By Jo Loves. This fragrance is a love letter to Jo herself and is heavy on the grapefruit, a note she describes as her "source of inspiration". It's one she told me she still wears. "Over the years I have created fragrances for all kinds of reasons, but this one I created for myself," she says. "This fragrance reminds me of some of my fondest memories—walks along white sandy beaches and family holidays to Lake Como."

I love a strong citrus so was drawn to the opening, but it's the woody dry down that has me going back for more of this one. It's confident without being sweet. Some have likened it to men's shower gel, but to me, even if it crosses that line, it's a bloody nice shower gel, and I personally don't mind smelling like a handsome man's expensive shower routine.

2. Jo Loves Amber Lime & Bergamot

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

This was an instant love for both me and my partner—we're currently in a battle as to who keeps this on their vanity because we like it so much. I'm not a huge smokey, leathery lover but this feels just enough coupled with its citrus notes—it's become an absolute favourite fragrance of mine. Perfectly described as being warm, sexy, and elegant, it's a scent I've leaned on more on cooler days than warm, but it absolutely transcends seasons. Of course, the bottle looks beautiful too.

3. Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime Specifications Key notes: Golden mango, black pepper, lime, mint leaves Today's Best Deals £82 at Sephora UK

If you feel the need to escape the country, give this a spritz and it'll instantly transport you to the most magical, colourful and adventure-filled holiday. The mango is so juicy I can almost taste it, and the lime cuts through beautifully. Worn alone, this gives me happy summer memories, but I also wear it on grey rainy days when I'm craving some sun. I'm not sure whether this is fragrance blasphemy, but I love to layer this over the top of Amber, Lime & Bergamot.

"Mango Thai Lime creates a really powerful memory for me," says Jo. "I was at a beautiful wedding in Thailand staying at the stunning Amanpuri hotel. Every day there was sliced mango with a dash of lime and you could both smell and taste the notes together," she reflects. "There are so many gorgeous tropical fruits but mango is definitely my absolute favourite, and my whole family loves it too. This holiday inspired me to create Mango Thai Lime and it takes me right back to the moment every time I wear it."

5. Jo Loves No. 42 The Flower Shop

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Jo Loves No. 42 The Flower Shop Specifications Key notes: Peonies, mandarin juice, muguet, narcisse, white flowers, iris, white musk, moss, patchouli Today's Best Deals £82 at Sephora UK

Don't judge this one solely on its name. I like floral perfumes but I'm not mad for them, this however is stunning. It's like stepping into the most beautifully smelling green, floral summer house, which is apt given it's inspired by Jo's first job at a flower shop. The opening of green, crushed stems hits straight away and is unlike any fragrance I've tried before. It's so unbelievably fresh and natural-smelling. The lily of the valley comes through next and is such a beautiful note here, never overpowering. The sillage is heavier than I'd expected too.

6. Jo Loves Green Orange & Coriander

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Jo Loves Green Orange & Coriander Specifications Key notes: Bitter orange, black pepper, oakmoss, tonka bean Today's Best Deals £82 at Cult Beauty

I promise that just because you don't like coriander doesn't mean you won't like this. I personally can't get enough of coriander both in my cooking and in this scent so spritzed liberally as soon as I got my hands on it. It leans more masculine than others on this list, which is exactly why I love it in my collection. It's a herby perfume with the coriander coming through on initial spra,y elevated by the citrus. Notes of oakmoss come through on the dry down giving it that grown-up feel.

7. Jo Loves Ebony & Cassis

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Jo Loves Ebony & Cassis Specifications Key notes: Blackberry, cassis berry, nutmeg, myrrh, dates, patchouli, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £82 at Cult Beauty

This is the newest scent I've tried from Jo Loves but it quickly became one I reached for often. It's very different from all the other Jo Loves scents I've tried. Inspired by Jo's memory of a river dhow cruise in Oman, she says: "It bottles the scent of wood, rich silks, and the sweetness of promise, blending traditional heritage with modern elegance." For me, it's harder to pinpoint the notes that come through in this fragrance, they feel complex and change on my skin quickly. The blackberries and cassis are sweet yet sharp with the dates and with myrrh giving it a bold confidence.

8. Zara x Jo Loves Fashionably London

(Image credit: Zara)

Zara x Jo Loves Fashionably London Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, rose, musk Today's Best Deals £25.99 at Zara

If you want to try one of Jo's creations but have a smaller budget to play with, her collaborations with Zara are beautiful. I love to carry Fashionably London in my bag with me for days out in town for meetings and events. It embodies just that: a fashionable London that feels playful, fresh and doesn't take itself too seriously. Notes of rose, musk and bergamot sit on the skin together beautifully.

9. Zara x Jo Loves Ebony Wood

(Image credit: Zara)

Zara x Jo Loves Ebony Wood Specifications Key notes: Ebony wood, pink pepper, clove Today's Best Deals £25.99 at Zara

For a budget-friendly fragrance, this smells expensive. It's not your typical woody scent and, in true Jo style, opens with a citrus burst—but let it settle into the skin before making any decisions on whether you like it or not. The dry down is where the magic happens, being spicy and sweet. To me, this is warm, comforting and a perfect autumnal perfume.