Whether you’re in a relationship or acing the apps—let these 9 nail looks serve as inspiration for your next date night
Your next date? Make it with your nail tech
Date nights can be tricky occasions to prepare for: you want to strike the right balance between looking effortless and also like you made an effort. You want to opt for a look that shows your personality but in a way that feels authentic and, to top it all off, you want to feel confident and feel like your best self when you step into the room. Whether you’re in a relationship and taking some time as a couple or setting out on a first date, the same rules apply, so it’s worth taking the time to plan your date night look so you’re prepared for when the day (or night) arrives.
While you most likely have your outfit fully planned out and your make-up practiced and ready, there may be one area you haven’t thought of: your date night nails. Whether you want to show your playful side with some nail art, prefer a timeless nail colour or simply want to try out the latest nail trend, there’s no better time to book your next nail appointment. Keep scrolling to see the date night-approved nail looks that prove it…
Shop the best date nail nail polishes
Date night nail inspiration
1. Micro hearts
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
For an understated take on Valentine’s nails, we’re obsessed with these micro hearts and red tips. Not a nail art expert? Try a nail stamp or sticker to achieve a uniform heart shape with ease.
2. Give them sparkle
A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)
A photo posted by on
These embellished nails are the whole moment—perfect for pairing with a little black dress for date night.
3. Go nude
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
Nudity might be something that naturally occurs if the date goes well, so why not extend the look and go nude on your nails? A light pink-toned shade will give a classic look that will look chic long after the date has ended.
4. Claret red
A post shared by Mimi-Jo Robshaw | Lash and Manicure Specialist (@mimijobeauty)
A photo posted by on
Want to opt for one of winter's trending nail colours? This dark red tone taps into the romantic mood yet still feels incredibly wearable.
5. Little kisses
A post shared by Alison • nailsbyalsn (@nailsbyalsn)
A photo posted by on
For lovers of a manicure theme, these cute kiss print nails are the perfect romantic look.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
6. Chilli heat
A post shared by Alyx Lippiatt (@alyxlippiatt)
A photo posted by on
Want to turn up the heat on date night? These fun micro chillies are the cutest way to do so. Pair with a nude base for maximum impact.
7. Baby French
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
For a timeless look, it doesn’t get much better than Harriet Westmoreland’s baby pink French manicure.
8. Disco gems
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
A photo posted by on
Don’t save the sparkle just for special occasions, these multi-coloured disco nails are a fun choice for whatever you have planned.
9. Cherry blossoms
A post shared by emily zheng • chez nails (@bycheznails)
A photo posted by on
Topping off our date night nail inspiration is a set that proves you can buy yourself flowers (even in manicure form). Whether you’re single, dating or in a relationship, this pretty cherry blossom manicure will ensure compliments roll in.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
The tech sport trend is all we can talk about in the office
Time to get involved
By Penny Goldstone
-
Liquid waves are the aphrodisiac of hair trends right now, and the perfect look for Valentine’s Day
An updated take on bombshell hair
By Nessa Humayun
-
Kate Middleton just wore the shade of the season - and you can still shop her exact look
She’s a fan of chocolate tone
By Jazzria Harris
-
Liquid waves are the aphrodisiac of hair trends right now, and the perfect look for Valentine’s Day
An updated take on bombshell hair
By Nessa Humayun
-
Take my word for it—this take on the French manicure is set to be a modern classic in 2025
Harriet Westmoreland-approved
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Believe me, these 9 romantic scents prove that love really *is* in the air this Valentine’s Day
For February 14th and beyond
By Jazzria Harris
-
This clever skincare mist—that can banish breakouts and promote skin recovery—helped clear my dermatitis
A true skincare superhero
By Tori Crowther
-
News alert: your scalp has a moisture barrier—here’s how one simple shampoo swap can transform dry, colour-damaged hair
No, I didn't know it did either...
By Nessa Humayun
-
My oily eyelids make liner a no-go, but I think I've just found a gel formula that can withstand anything
Time to perfect my winged liner technique
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Everyone is talking about dark cherry at the moment, but I can't get enough of the super wearable plum shade
All skin tones apply
By Lollie King
-
As a beauty editor, these are the 8 best foundations that I recommend for everyday wear
Lightweight with decent coverage = the everyday dream
By Tori Crowther