Date nights can be tricky occasions to prepare for: you want to strike the right balance between looking effortless and also like you made an effort. You want to opt for a look that shows your personality but in a way that feels authentic and, to top it all off, you want to feel confident and feel like your best self when you step into the room. Whether you’re in a relationship and taking some time as a couple or setting out on a first date, the same rules apply, so it’s worth taking the time to plan your date night look so you’re prepared for when the day (or night) arrives.

While you most likely have your outfit fully planned out and your make-up practiced and ready, there may be one area you haven’t thought of: your date night nails. Whether you want to show your playful side with some nail art , prefer a timeless nail colour or simply want to try out the latest nail trend , there’s no better time to book your next nail appointment. Keep scrolling to see the date night-approved nail looks that prove it…

1. Micro hearts

For an understated take on Valentine’s nails, we’re obsessed with these micro hearts and red tips. Not a nail art expert? Try a nail stamp or sticker to achieve a uniform heart shape with ease.

2. Give them sparkle

These embellished nails are the whole moment—perfect for pairing with a little black dress for date night.

3. Go nude

Nudity might be something that naturally occurs if the date goes well, so why not extend the look and go nude on your nails? A light pink-toned shade will give a classic look that will look chic long after the date has ended.

4. Claret red

Want to opt for one of winter's trending nail colours? This dark red tone taps into the romantic mood yet still feels incredibly wearable.

5. Little kisses

For lovers of a manicure theme, these cute kiss print nails are the perfect romantic look.

6. Chilli heat

Want to turn up the heat on date night? These fun micro chillies are the cutest way to do so. Pair with a nude base for maximum impact.

7. Baby French

For a timeless look, it doesn’t get much better than Harriet Westmoreland’s baby pink French manicure.

8. Disco gems

Don’t save the sparkle just for special occasions, these multi-coloured disco nails are a fun choice for whatever you have planned.

9. Cherry blossoms

Topping off our date night nail inspiration is a set that proves you can buy yourself flowers (even in manicure form). Whether you’re single, dating or in a relationship, this pretty cherry blossom manicure will ensure compliments roll in.