It’s almost February, which means that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. You’ve probably had your Valentine’s Day outfit planned for weeks and maybe you’ve already decided on whether it’s a smart restaurant for supper or a movie on the sofa type of night. But have you thought about your Valentine’s nails?
This year, it’s all about subtly and minimalism, but that doesn’t mean that your nails won’t make a statement. From teeny tiny love hearts to muted pastel tips, consider this your guide to chicest manicures to ask for this Valentine’s Day.
Be sure to book into the best nail salon in London for your treatment.
1. The French Tip
It’s a stone-cold classic that is having a total renaissance. Opt for a pastel coloured tip for a modern interpretation.
At-home help:
Kiko Milano White French Manicure Pen, £12.46 | Amazon
French manis made easy with this white nail polish in a pen.
2. Polka Dots
Super simple, yet seriously impactful.
At-home help:
Manucurist Dotting Tool Nail Art, £12 | Cult Beauty
Use this fine brush to dot your nails. Go wild with colour, or keep it muted with black.
3. Squiggle Tips
Bold and beautiful. If you’re headed on a first date, these are the perfect conversation starter.
At-home help:
Elegant Touch Stylist Nail Art Decals – Aztec Collection, £5.50 | ASOS
These easy-to-use stickers can be stuck on and then clear nail polish keeps them in place. Ideal for those who find nail art tricky.
4. Teeny Tiny Hearts
If you’re looking for true nail inspiration, look no further than Harriet Westmoreland. We’ve never seen hearts look so chic.
At-home help:
Nails Inc Loving In London Heart Confetti, £8 | Superdrug
Leave your nails bare and then top them with this heart confetti.
5. Gold Leaf Accents
Bougie yes, but subtle enough to avoid looking bling-tastic.
At-home help:
In Your Dreams Rainbow Geode Face, Body and Nail Foils, £12 | ASOS
Decorate your nails, face and body with these foils. Every colour you could dream of.
6. Classic Oxblood
You cannot, and we repeat, you cannot go wrong with a classic deep red shade. It elongates the fingers and makes you look like you’ve got your life in order (even if secretly you are a mess).
At-home help:
Nailberry L’Oxygene Nail Lacquer Noirberry, £15 | Lookfantastic
Wine on the nails and wine in the glass. That’s how we like it.
7. Love Letters
The ultimate way to express your feelings on the international day of love.
At-home help:
Essie 1 Blanc Nail Polish, £7.99 | Lookfantastic
The perfect white. Such a handy shade to have in your collection.
8. Faded Rainbow
Why settle for one shade, when you can have them all?
At-home help:
Max Factor Masterpiece X-Press Nail Polish in Berry Cute, RRP £5.99 | Lookfantastic
We love these formulas so much because they dry in no time and the shade range is huge.
9. Nudity
Nude is always a good idea on Valentine’s Day. The look is clean, minimalist and so very pretty.
At-home help:
Essie Nail Colour 6 Ballet Slippers, £7.99 | Feelunique
You won’t find a nude shade better than this. So much so, that apparently it’s one of Meghan Markle’s favourite. It’s very close to her wedding day nail shade.
So, whether you’re single, dating or have been with your other half for longer than you can remember, these nail looks will look good at any time of the year.
And if you’ve left the shopping to the last minute, check out our guide to the best Valentine’s gifts for boyfriends.