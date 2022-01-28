Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s almost February, which means that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. You’ve probably had your Valentine’s Day outfit planned for weeks and maybe you’ve already decided on whether it’s a smart restaurant for supper or a movie on the sofa type of night. But have you thought about your Valentine’s nails?

This year, it’s all about subtly and minimalism, but that doesn’t mean that your nails won’t make a statement. From teeny tiny love hearts to muted pastel tips, consider this your guide to chicest manicures to ask for this Valentine’s Day.

Be sure to book into the best nail salon in London for your treatment.

1. The French Tip

It’s a stone-cold classic that is having a total renaissance. Opt for a pastel coloured tip for a modern interpretation.

At-home help:

2. Polka Dots

Super simple, yet seriously impactful.

At-home help:

4. Teeny Tiny Hearts

If you’re looking for true nail inspiration, look no further than Harriet Westmoreland. We’ve never seen hearts look so chic.

At-home help:

5. Gold Leaf Accents

Bougie yes, but subtle enough to avoid looking bling-tastic.

At-home help:

6. Classic Oxblood

You cannot, and we repeat, you cannot go wrong with a classic deep red shade. It elongates the fingers and makes you look like you’ve got your life in order (even if secretly you are a mess).

At-home help:

At-home help: