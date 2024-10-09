There aren't many products beauty editors consider 'must haves'—but this classic is in all of our kits

There are only a few beauty staples that beauty editors and pros rave about as soon as the autumn/winter season returns. Needless to say, the signs of dry skin start creeping in and we start turning to the best night creams and nourishing moisturisers for some comfort. And while everyone has their own favourite products for their skin types, there is one product in particular that proves a common denominator is every beauty editor's stash—Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream.

Widely considered to be not just one of the best Elizabeth Arden products in existence, but simply one of the best beauty products in existence, it is an all-purpose balm that beauty editors, experts and insiders all swear by the minute the temperature starts to drop.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

If you're unfamiliar, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream was developed in 1930 by Elizabeth Arden after discovering that her formula healed her son's grazed knee in eight hours. Since then, it's become a household favourite.

Loved for its multipurpose premise, The Eight Hour Cream is a thick balm that contains a few core ingredients that are key to its success. The first is petrolatum, an emollient known for creating a protective layer over the skin, which keeps the skin moist (essential for healing wounds). The second is an ingredient that does a similar thing: lanolin. It's one of my favourite ingredients for lip balm (of which 8 Hour Cream makes a great option).

In addition to these humble heroes, salicylic acid is also included in the formula. This might be surprising, but it's a great ingredient for dry, dead skin as it acts as an exfoliant. And if that wasn't enough, it also contains vitamin E, castor oil and soybean oil. The formula has remained unchanged since 1930; proving that this product is as effective today as it was back then.

Because it's so brilliant at protecting the skin barrier, some people don't love the stickiness of the formula. If you love the product but find this to be the case, try using it at night instead of during the day. Similarly, some people find the scent can be too strong for everyday use, which is why the brand also offer a lightly scented version.

So, how do you use it? Well, that's the beauty of it—use it however you like. First and foremost, it's a fantastic product for speeding up the healing process of some wounds. You can use it as a herbal remedy for insect bites, minor cuts, grazes and burns (note that it doesn't contain any medical actives). You can also use it as a lip balm, moisturiser for particularly rough patches (like on your hands for example), a cuticle balm, and even as a glow-boosting skin enhancer if you don't love traditional highlighter.

In short, it's an ideal handbag item if you often find yourself wanting a balm to slather on—and this is why every beauty editor I know keeps some form of 8 Hour Cream in their stash.