The ‘butter skin’ trend has left me looking ultra-smooth, soft and luminous—I’m never going back

Anyone who knows me is aware that I am a dewy-skin girlie through and through... Well, that was until I started travelling through predominantly hot countries last year. It has made me take a step back from uber-glossy textures and lean more towards an in-between space, which straddles matte and radiant make-up. My algorithm must have cottoned on, because over the last few weeks, I kept seeing more and more about "butter skin", and it's a trend that I can wholly get behind.

I turned to Chanel make-up artist, Anna Payne, to find out more. "The butter skin trend focuses on achieving an ultra-smooth, soft, and luminous complexion that looks as silky and flawless as butter," she explains. "The goal is to achieve a natural glow, and subtle and healthy radiance that doesn’t rely on excessive shimmer or highlighter."

Now, this may sound familiar to other viral make-up finishes, but there are differences, Payne notes. "It differs from both dewy and matte finishes because it strikes a balance between hydration and smoothness without being overly shiny or flat," she says, before adding that "Butter skin has a more controlled glow, while dewy skin leans towards a wet, glossy finish."

Butter skin has a few key features: deeply hydrated, naturally glowing skin, as well as an even skin tone, with minimal redness or hyperpigmentation. This is achieved by plenty of skincare prep, and then taking a "less is more" approach to make-up, the make-up artist tells me.

It's a look that has made its way to the red carpet recently, with the 2025 awards season being full of silky smooth, naturally radiant skin—think back to Mikey Madison's Oscars look, or Charli XCX at the Brit awards.

How to achieve the 'butter skin' look

As we've established, this look is more about skincare and minimal makeup, so your approach to your beauty routine should reflect that.

Skin prep is essential, with hydration and natural glow being the goal—but the right makeup will take your buttery skin to the next level. "Focus on lightweight, hydrating products that enhance your skin’s natural radiance, while maintaining a smooth and soft texture," explains Payne. "Start with a sheer, luminous base using something like Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint. Apply that with a damp sponge or your fingertips for a second-skin effect."

Aisha Potter, who shared her very own buttery skin tutorial uses the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer for her base—which is one of my personal favourites.

Now it's about building light layers with colour products that sit between that matte and dewy finish. The beloved Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream is great for achieving a natural glow that still looks like skin; as is the Merit Flush Balm for a pop of colour at the cheeks.

A very natural-looking highlighter is also crucial for this trend. You don't want anything too glossy, so stay away from liquid formulas. Instead, opt for a highlighting balm stick, which will give a natural radiance. Then, finish with a slick of the Summer Fridays Butter Balm (there are many to choose from), and you're good to go!

'Butter skin' inspiration

I'm obsessed with these natural highlights.

Natural, radiant looking skin is the key.

Highlighter right on top of the cheekbone looks incredible.

This is skin that looks like skin.

Use a stick highlighter to accentuate your features.

Highlighter placed strategically on top of the brow looks great on Alexa Chung.

Some serious glow.

Sofia Richie Grainge is the original butter skin inspiration.

You barely need make-up when your skin looks this good.