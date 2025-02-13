I'm thrilled that this beauty product that I used to wear religiously when I was younger is back in a big way

Of all the upcoming 2025 nail trends , there’s one that immediately spoke to my inner magpie—the shift towards subtle, sparkly nails. I’m going to be honest, I’ve always loved a glittery manicure. In fact, I remember painting my nails in a pink, glitzy Barry M number for the first day of a new job in my early 20s only to quickly realise that not everyone felt the same about a sparkly mani. And when one colleague snobbishly mentioned that my nails looked like a Christmas tree (it was October) I painstakingly removed them at home that evening and never wore glittery nails to work again outside of the festive season.

This year however? Glitter has got a whole lot more grown-up, and I’d hazard a bet that even that ex-colleague of mine might be tempted to embrace a sparkly manicure with so many brilliant shimmer polishes entering the market. Rather than a dramatic disco ball effect, however, this year’s iteration of glitter nails comes in the form of microscopic sparkle and subtle shimmer. Heck, even Dior has launched a limited edition top coat in an opalescent blue shimmer shade—proving that glitter can be grown-up and chic.

Even better, unlike a lot of the biggest nail art trends , shimmer nails are so easy to recreate at home. All you need is a shimmery nail polish and a few minutes. This look is all about soft, sheer colours and the prettiest of glimmers, so in many cases you need only apply one coat too. I’ve been happily testing some of the best shimmery polishes on the market right now and, ahead, have compiled my shortlist of the finest formulas to add a little glittery joy to your at-home manicures.

The 7 best shimmery nail polishes

1. Manucurist Active Shine Treatment

Basically every time I click on a ‘clean-girl mani’ with a subtle shimmery edge, it’s this polish from Manucurist that’s on their nails. The entire Manucurist Active range is brilliant if you love a minimalist manicure but want to make sure that you’re looking after the health of your nails too, and the Active Shine formula is no exception. Described as a highlighter for your nails, the finish is undeniably bright and shiny—with a subtle and light-catching sparkle running throughout. For me, the finish is pretty enough that I’d love it without the nail health benefit, but it’s great to know that it’s enriched with strengthening ingredients and resurfacing glycolic acid to smooth and restore my natural nails too.

2. Dior Vernis Top Coat in 008 Bluemania

I’m a big fan of Dior’s nail products, with its iconic Nail Glow being one of my most-reached for polishes ever, so I was so excited to see the brand launch this limited edition shimmery shade. Initially, I wasn’t sold on the idea of it being an opalescent blue colour, but once applied to the nails it’s incredibly transparent—more of a hint than an opaque pigment. In fact, it lends itself quite well to the predicted mermaid nail trend that I think we’ll see dominating this summer, with lots of aquatic colours and pearly finishes. The sparkle on this is incredibly fine which makes it look really expensive and feel quite grown-up. Plus, while I love wearing it alone on my nails, it is a top coat so it works really well layered over another polish to add some luminosity and longevity.

3. Palette London Holographic Top Coat

This might look like quite a chunky glitter in the bottle, but this clever top coat actually contains a mix of fine shimmer and larger holographic particles to help transform any manicure into a three-dimensional, light-catching delight. To me, this feels like a homage to the fun glittery polishes that I’d wear in my younger years, but with the added benefit of actually looking after my nails at the same time. Not only do you get to enjoy that sparkling finish, but the plant-based formula actually strengthens and provides a protective shield to your nails beneath.

4. Nails Inc Eco Glow Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish

Session manicurist Ami Streets rates this as one of the best shimmery polishes on the market right now. “It’s a mermaid-inspired lilac and blue holographic shade which would look great for nail art accents or all-over,” she explains. While it will be down to your personal taste as to whether you like this kind of ethereal colour palette, I personally think that it’s so beautiful and we’ll be seeing so many manicures in these hues as we move towards spring/summer this year. However, if you’re on the fence, then just one coat of this polish will give you just a subtle wash of colour without compromising on that fine, shimmery finish.

5. Essie Special Effects Nail Colour in Gilded Galaxy

Another of Ami’s picks comes courtesy of this shade from Essie’s Special Effects range—a lineup of different finishes and colours that I’m slightly obsessed with. “This one is a pretty peachy colour with a chrome-like quality and soft shimmer,” explains Ami. “It’s great for a neutral clean-girl manicure even with just one coat.” It’s true that if you love a subtle, minimal manicure then this offers it all in one bottle. But, if you’re a glitter fan like I am, then you can go to town with these polishes and layer them up for more of an impactful shimmer and shine.

6. Barry M Shimmer All In One Nail Paint in Show Time

In my opinion, Barry M does the best shimmery and glittery nail polishes on the high-street. Not only are they incredibly affordable, but the formulations really deliver on the claims. If you want sparkle then they will give you sparkle. Just one coat of this shimmering nail paint delivers a wash of delicate, light-catching sparkle that looks just as pretty alone as it does as a top coat for another colour. Sure, the popcorn scent is a bit of a gimmick but don’t let that put you off. If you have weak or brittle nails then this is a particularly good option as it hardens nails too, to protect against breakage.

7. OPI Gliterally Shimmer Nail Polish

Finally, if you want a shimmery nail polish with a little extra impact then this one from OPI is perfect. Although it is definitely sheer, it’s packed with iridescent shimmer and gold glitter particles which make for an undeniably glitzy manicure. However, it’s entirely up to you how you wear this one. Just one coat makes for a sheer, glazed-effect manicure while a couple of layers give you more of a full-on sparkle. Even better, the colour combination plays nicely with pretty much any colour that you want to layer beneath so it makes for a great shimmery top coat too.