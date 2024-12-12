There is only one nail trend I'm interested in right now—these 15 looks are all you need be concerned with
For the minimalists *and* the maximalists
I really surprised myself this year by getting into sparkle in a big, big way. For example, I fell back in love with shimmery lip glosses (which felt very early noughties of me) and glitter eyeshadow, meaning my make-up got an instant glam upgrade. What's more, I also got on board with sparkly nails, but in the most understated, subtle way. My new fave BIAB shade, for example, is a beautiful soft pink with a subtle layer of sparkle throughout.
So, you could say I'm all geared up for the festive season with the ultimate winter manicure trend. And as someone who hates 'more is more' festive nail art, this is about as Christmassy as I can go. Because the great thing about sparkly nail looks is their versatility; you can go all in with all-over sparkle, get some glittery French tips, or try a little negative space nail art with just a touch of shimmer.
For my upcoming nail appointment next week (the last one before Christmas), I am taking inspiration from this beautiful brown glittery nail look showcased on the Half Magic Instagram account (see below). It looks so cool on long nails, and I feel like it's a very on-trend mani given Pantone's new colour of the year, Mocha Mousse. It also celebrates the festivities to come over the impending two weeks thanks to the sparkle. Trust me, these are the best sparkly nail looks for the upcoming month.
A post shared by HALF MAGIC (@halfmagicbeauty)
A photo posted by on
The best sparkly nail polishes
Don't want to book into the salon or can't get an appointment during this busy period? Just pick up one of these...
Best sparkly nails inspiration
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Silver sparkly tips are unrivalled when it comes to understated elegance.
A post shared by МАНИКЮР | ВДОХНОВЕНИЕ (@arina_vader)
A photo posted by on
This beautiful watercolour-inspired look proves sparkly nails don't have to shout to be noticeable.
A post shared by NAIL ARTIST | RUSSIAN MANICURE | EAST LONDON E14 (@nailsbytammy___)
A photo posted by on
Combine a subtle sparkle across the nail with a neon tip for maximum impact.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios)
A photo posted by on
The look I will be going for over the Christmas period, I love how wintery this feels.
A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit)
A photo posted by on
Negative space nail art is still huge, and this black sparkly look is ultra-impressive.
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
For those who can't let go of their coloured tips, add in a touch of silver sparkle next time, too.
A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails)
A photo posted by on
This red nail aesthetic is so festive, suitable for Christmas right through to new year.
A post shared by Georgia Cotterill | Manchester BIAB & Nail Art Specialist (@the_gelologist)
A photo posted by on
Get creative with nail stickers and try some stars or hearts on top of your glitter.
A post shared by Daisy Marsden (@dais_does_nails)
A photo posted by on
If you prefer something subtle, this silver look is beautiful. Add some reusable gems for an extra touch.
A post shared by Georgia Cotterill | Manchester BIAB & Nail Art Specialist (@the_gelologist)
A photo posted by on
Go fully festive with this green glitter all-over colour.
A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)
A photo posted by on
I love a bit of mix'n'match nail art, and this is the best sparkly version I've seen lately.
A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails)
A photo posted by on
Don't be shy; tap into the holographic trend as well as the sparkly one with this dramatic look.
A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)
A photo posted by on
Golden girl nails will never be out of style, and a touch of glitter never hurt anyone!
A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty)
A photo posted by on
I adore this clever design, which may need the help of a pro unless you're super confident with nail art!
A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty)
A photo posted by on
These ruby red slipper French tips are giving Wizard Of Oz in all the best ways.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
Everything you need to know about the new PEUGEOT E-5008
This new offering from PEUGEOT is the zero-emissions version of the Peugeot 5008
By Lauren Hughes
-
I've spoken to top PTs - 5 intermediate resistance band workouts that'll level up your full-body sessions
The not-so-secret secret to getting stronger at home.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
The DS 4 just got a luxurious upgrade—this is everything we know about the new OPÉRA spec
The OPÉRA specification is available on the DS 4 and DS 4 Cross
By Lauren Hughes
-
Trust me, this current microtrend is the single chicest way to elevate your December manicure
There are so many ways to wear this type of polish
By Tori Crowther
-
Take it from me, *this* is the simple nail colour swap to make to give your manicure a chic winter spin
It's the only manicure to wear right now
By Jazzria Harris
-
I asked an astrologer which nail designs suit each star sign best—here's her verdict
As a Leo, I'm pretty pleased with mine
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I couldn't be happier this classic nail colour is trending again for winter—these are the looks I'll be copying
Bookmark this for Christmas Day nail inspo
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I've spoken to the experts—these are the 7 winter nail trends they foresee all the cool girls wearing
Yes, cinnamon roll nails are in there
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Hailey Bieber just combined two of autumn's biggest nail trends—now it’s the only manicure I plan to wear
No, I'm still not over the glazed manicure
By Jazzria Harris
-
Every cool girl I follow is wearing cabernet nails right now—and I'm convinced it's the perfect mani shade
It's no doubt the colour of the season
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This trending nail colour is wearable, chic and ticks all of the autumn boxes—introducing, chestnut nails
And I'm about to show you how damn good it looks...
By Rebecca Fearn