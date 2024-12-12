There is only one nail trend I'm interested in right now—these 15 looks are all you need be concerned with

I really surprised myself this year by getting into sparkle in a big, big way. For example, I fell back in love with shimmery lip glosses (which felt very early noughties of me) and glitter eyeshadow, meaning my make-up got an instant glam upgrade. What's more, I also got on board with sparkly nails, but in the most understated, subtle way. My new fave BIAB shade, for example, is a beautiful soft pink with a subtle layer of sparkle throughout.

So, you could say I'm all geared up for the festive season with the ultimate winter manicure trend. And as someone who hates 'more is more' festive nail art, this is about as Christmassy as I can go. Because the great thing about sparkly nail looks is their versatility; you can go all in with all-over sparkle, get some glittery French tips, or try a little negative space nail art with just a touch of shimmer.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

For my upcoming nail appointment next week (the last one before Christmas), I am taking inspiration from this beautiful brown glittery nail look showcased on the Half Magic Instagram account (see below). It looks so cool on long nails, and I feel like it's a very on-trend mani given Pantone's new colour of the year, Mocha Mousse. It also celebrates the festivities to come over the impending two weeks thanks to the sparkle. Trust me, these are the best sparkly nail looks for the upcoming month.

The best sparkly nail polishes

Don't want to book into the salon or can't get an appointment during this busy period? Just pick up one of these...

Best sparkly nails inspiration

Silver sparkly tips are unrivalled when it comes to understated elegance.

This beautiful watercolour-inspired look proves sparkly nails don't have to shout to be noticeable.

Combine a subtle sparkle across the nail with a neon tip for maximum impact.

The look I will be going for over the Christmas period, I love how wintery this feels.

Negative space nail art is still huge, and this black sparkly look is ultra-impressive.

For those who can't let go of their coloured tips, add in a touch of silver sparkle next time, too.

This red nail aesthetic is so festive, suitable for Christmas right through to new year.

Get creative with nail stickers and try some stars or hearts on top of your glitter.

If you prefer something subtle, this silver look is beautiful. Add some reusable gems for an extra touch.

Go fully festive with this green glitter all-over colour.

I love a bit of mix'n'match nail art, and this is the best sparkly version I've seen lately.

Don't be shy; tap into the holographic trend as well as the sparkly one with this dramatic look.

Golden girl nails will never be out of style, and a touch of glitter never hurt anyone!

I adore this clever design, which may need the help of a pro unless you're super confident with nail art!

These ruby red slipper French tips are giving Wizard Of Oz in all the best ways.