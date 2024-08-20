Of all the luxury beauty brands I’ve tried - and trust me, there are a lot - this one never fails to hit the mark

As someone with sensitive, acne-prone and pretty temperamental skin, the best Tatcha products immediately appealed to me. The only problem? When I first heard of them, not only were they not yet available in the UK but they were *slightly* too expensive for my student finance-dependent bank account to handle.

Today, as Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, things are a little different. I get to trial endless skincare products for a living - from the best body creams to SPFs , primers and serums - and that includes the best Tatcha products.

I’m pretty fussy when it comes to luxury beauty in particular, as a cost-conscious Shopping Editor, I always feel the need to justify the higher price point. IMO, Tatcha is one of the rare luxury skincare brands that never fails to hit the mark, making every product worth the money. Seriously - I’ve tried pretty much the entire range, and there isn’t a single dud product. Not one.

What makes these products so great? Every single product is housed in the most exquisite packaging - no detail of which is too small. Most come in luxurious glass bottles, each sealed with a ribbon-like sticker and delicately placed in an intricately patterned box. This all adds to the luxury and drama of opening up your product, which, when you’re spending a pretty penny, makes a big difference.

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

And the higher price point doesn’t just shine through in the packaging, but also in the gentle-yet-efficacious products themselves. I’ve always had sensitive skin, and am currently pregnant, so my skin is more temperamental than ever. Not one of the products from this brand has made my skin break out or flare up, which is pretty much unheard of for me.

Powered with hero ingredients like camellia oil, wild rose and Japanese indigo extract, my skin has never looked more glowing or healthy - and I can confidently put it down to the best Tatcha products. Read on for my carefully curated edit of the ones most worth your money.

The best Tatcha products, tried and tested

1. Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil

(Image credit: Sephora)

Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil Today's Best Deals £21 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Removes make-up quickly and easily + Doesn't strip the skin + Comes in a huge bottle Reasons to avoid - You'll want a second cleanse to get your skin feeling *properly* clean

This is definitely one of my favourite products of the lot, and the best thing is, it’s suitable for all skin types. It removes my make-up quickly and easily without stripping my skin of its natural oils - my sensitive skin doesn’t feel at all tight or dry after using this stuff. To use, I rub it into dry skin, then add water till it turns into a milk and wash off with more warm water. There’s no need for a muslin cloth towel to remove every trace, and as an exceptionally lazy make-up remover, this is a dream. I then follow up with a second cleanse - usually using the Rice Wash which I’ve outlined further below.

2. Tatcha The Rice Wash

(Image credit: Sephora)

Tatcha The Rice Wash Today's Best Deals £18 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Super hydrating and softening + Great for sensitive skin + Can be used morning and night Reasons to avoid - Comes in a small-ish tube

I use creamy cleansers all the time, as my sole cleanser in my morning skincare routine and as a second cleanse after removing my make-up before bed. I adore the consistency of The Rice Wash. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever used - hydrating and gently exfoliating in equal measure. The PH-neutral and super hydrating formula is a dream for my sensitive skin, and the Japanese rice powder provides an extra boost of softness and luminosity.

3. Tatcha The Essence

(Image credit: Sephora)

Tatcha The Essence Today's Best Deals £63 at Tatcha Reasons to buy + Incredibly hydrating + Doesn't leave behind any residue + Clever waste-prevention spout Reasons to avoid - It's among the pricier products in this list

I’d heard great things about The Essence, and it truly lived up to the hype. It’s essentially a thin liquid, which feels as light as water, packed full of hydrating and plumping ingredients like Akita rice, Okinawa algae and Uji green tea. After cleansing, I take a palm-sized amount and pat it into my face and neck. The clever spout allows the product to trickle, rather than spill out, so you don’t waste too much product. It adds an extra hydrating boost to my skincare routine, and I’ve definitely noticed increased levels of glow as a result.

4. Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

(Image credit: Sephora)

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask Today's Best Deals £27 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Plumping and hydrating + Non-sticky formula Reasons to avoid - It's quite small for the price, but you'll take ages to get through it

Yes, this might be pricey for such a small tub, but you only need a tiny amount to completely drench your lips with hydration, so it’ll last you a long time. It’s non-sticky, adds a beautiful plumpness to the lips and I’m a fan of the cute little spatula that comes with it (although I did misplace it after about three uses). If you get dry, cracked lips, this is a brilliant product to try out.

5. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

(Image credit: Sephora)

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Today's Best Deals £48 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Gives the skin an unreal glow + Super fine mist + Sits well under and over make-up Reasons to avoid - You'll go through it like water

I might currently be pregnant, but I’ll be honest - I didn’t hear any compliments on the classic ‘pregnancy glow’ until I started using this product. If I had to pick a favourite Tatcha product, it would be this - so yes, it does live up to the hype. I can’t really explain it, this stuff is magic in a chic glass bottle. It sprays on like the most indiscernible fine mist, but simply drenches my skin with hydration - without looking at all oily or greasy. Aside from the fact that you’ll go through this stuff like water, I truly can’t fault it.

6. Tatcha The Water Cream

(Image credit: Sephora)

Tatcha The Water Cream Today's Best Deals £67 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Lightweight yet super hydrating + Great for oily skin types + Useful spatula with clever loss-prevention design Reasons to avoid - The chic glass tub isn't the most travel-friendly

As someone who craves dewy-looking skin but has an oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin type, finding the right moisturiser has always been the hardest part of my skincare routine, but The Water Cream truly delivers. You might already have gauged this from the product name, but this stuff glides on like water, leaving my skin looking literally wet with hydration (don’t worry, this still sits beautifully under make-up). It has a useful spatula to portion out the product and prevent contamination from your fingers, but unlike the lip mask, this one slots into a handy loop on the lid, so it won’t get lost. It also adds to the chic design somewhat.

7. The Kissu Lip Tint SPF25

(Image credit: Sephora)

The Kissu Lip Tint SPF25 Today's Best Deals £35 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Highly pigmented + Has SPF25 Reasons to avoid - It does have a shine to it

One of Tatcha’s newest releases, I adore this tinted lip balm. It’s incredibly hydrating, pigmented and has SPF25, making it a great product to pop in your bag for unexpectedly sunny days. The packaging is weighty and just as luxurious as the other products in this list. It does have a bit of a sheen and sparkle to it, so if you prefer your lip balms to have a matte finish, this is something to keep in mind.