I'm 32 and I've just discovered the power of glitter eyeshadow for grown-ups - it's a game-changer

When it comes to eyeshadow, I'm usually pretty boring. I have a matte brown hue I use pretty much every time I do eye make-up, and anything beyond that is a stretch. But lately after seeing some spectacular looks on TikTok, I've taken to grown-up glitter.

Especially suited to the festive season, my look-of-choice recently has been a simple wash of colour across the eyes using a liquid glitter formula.

This saves the faff of glitter fall-out when using a powder product, and offers impressive longevity. If I want more of a pigmented colour pay-off, I'll apply a layer of cream shadow in a similar colour (but with a matte finish) before adding the sparkle.

For nights out with friends or parties, I brave a full-glitter look and use a matching glitter lip gloss. But for something a little less dramatic, I just reach for my Rhode Lip Peptide Treatment for a hi-shine pout, without the shimmer. Finishing off the look, I usually opt for super defined lashes with a great mascara and a touch of highlighter atop the cheekbones.

If there's any time to be brave and give glitter a go (no matter what your age is), it's the festive season. Honestly, I can't wait to wear my pink glitter eyes at parties all Christmas long.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The best eyeshadows to try for grown-up glitter

As I mentioned, I find powder glitter shadows more high-maintenance than a slick of shimmery liquid. That said, there are a couple I use that offer maximum impact with minimum effort.

If you prefer a powder, you really can't go wrong with Hourglass or Charlotte Tilbury's options, both of which come in a range of beautiful shades.

If, like me, you prefer something a little longer-lasting and easier to apply, I'd recommend trying a liquid paint that has glitter in it. Stila and Violette Fr do some brilliant ones (again, in gorgeous hues), but I am a life-long hype girl of the Half Magic Shimmer Eye Paint & Liner, which I am wearing in these pictures.

The shade Baby Bunny is a sheer baby pink with periwinkle reflects. Sometimes I wear it alone, or in this case, I applied a little pink cream eyeshadow first for more of an opaque effect. These paints are super easy to apply with their little doe foot wands, and the colour selection is fab.

The best grown-up glitter looks

Need more of a reason to go for it? Say no more...

1. Modern smokey eye

A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr) A photo posted by on

A classic smokey eye is taken up a notch with a hit of silvery-grey glitter.

2. Golden goddess

A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr) A photo posted by on

Gorgeous gold looks amazing all the way across the lid, or used as a liner.

3. Silver smoke

A post shared by ALI (@ali.scharf) A photo posted by on

Another beautiful smokey eye look, this time with a touch more silver.

4. Pretty in pink

A post shared by Regina Talpa (@coolgirlswearmugler) A photo posted by on

The look I am constantly trying to recreate, you can't beat a pink glitter.

5. Drama, drama

A post shared by KATIE JANE HUGHES (@katiejanehughes) A photo posted by on

Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes is the queen of glitter, and this look is all about the *drama*.

6. A 'Wicked' look

A post shared by Sable Yong (@sabletoothtigre) A photo posted by on

Get in the Wicked movie spirit and opt for green glitter this season, like Sable Yong.

7. Glitter & gems

A post shared by Doniella Davy (@donni.davy) A photo posted by on

Want to elevate your glitter eyeshadow even further? Add some gems.

8. Classic silver

A post shared by Doniella Davy (@donni.davy) A photo posted by on

This look is proof you can't go wrong with a simple silver.