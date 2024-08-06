Yes, the iconic IT Cosmetics CC cream is fantastic, but these 7 other products deserve your attention too

Ask any makeup artist or beauty editor about the best IT Cosmetics products and the full coverage CC+ Cream is sure to come up in conversation. It’s widely regarded as one of the best foundation-like bases with skincare benefits and is supremely famous in beauty circles.

First launching onto the market in 2008, the brand is born of founder Jamie Kern Lima’s need for products that would work with her rosacea and sensitive skin. Now a mainstay of Boots and Sephora, as well as several beauty e-tailers, the brand has truly earned the right to call some of its products makeup icons. But the CC+ Cream isn’t the only IT Cosmetics buy that’s worth the attention.

Don’t panic, I’m not going to tell you that the aforementioned product isn’t that great—far from it; I’ve previously written about why it’s one of my favourite makeup bases of all time. But there are other excellent buys from this brand that deserve more air time along with it. Having used and worn a lot of them in my time, these are eight of the best IT Cosmetics products.

The best IT Cosmetics products, reviewed by a beauty editor

1. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF 50+

Let’s first talk about what is easily the most famous IT Cosmetics product: the original Your Skin But Better CC Cream+ SPF 50+. Put what you know about CC creams as a product category to one side, because this one has quite full coverage. You’ll get more of the benefits you’d associate with foundation than a very lightweight colour-correcting formula. One pump will give you enough to cover your whole face, giving it generous coverage, whilst a small amount is perfect for blending over areas where you want a little coverage, for something less heavy-duty. SPF 50+ is still quite a rarity in make-up, broad-spectrum protection even more so, but this should still only support your best facial sunscreen rather than replace it. If you are rubbing a whole two finger lengths’ worth of CC Cream to every inch of your face and neck, then have at it, but the expert-recommended approach is to apply sunscreen first and see any additional SPF in your makeup routine as an added bonus. I can only speak to personal use of the paler shade options, but in my experience they come up darker than expected, so do bear this in mind before buying. Other than that, it’s an incredibly reliable base.

2. IT Cosmetics Brow Power Micro Pencil

The best eyebrow pencils would be my Mastermind specialist subject. I consider myself that much of an expert. They need to apply well, come in natural enough-looking shades and, crucially, not fade significantly or migrate with wear. IT Cosmetics’ Brow Power Micro Pencil was a new one for me; I tested it specifically for this guide. The lidded built-in spoolie we expect as standard is at the other end of the pencil. The USP is that each shade is flexible and varies based on how much pressure is applied. I’m on the fence about this approach, as each one can only yield different levels of the same colour, therefore won’t work for those looking for an auburn tone, for example. Aside from that, it’s a great pencil that gives a defined shape to my slightly sparse brows, so it’s worthy of inclusion.

3. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser

While Confidence in a Cream is well-loved, in my opinion the cleanser is not talked about enough. Texture-wise, it manages to be a perfect hybrid of a gel and a cream cleanser, making for a formula that’s a dream to use for all skin types. Formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it’s comfortable on the skin, massages in nicely, lifts make-up from the skin with ease, emulsifies easily and rinses away without an oily residue. I’m a big fan.

4. IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Nude Glow

Nude Glow is one for the light-to-medium coverage fans. If you find the original formula too heavy, this is a much more lightweight wash of colour. It’s a bit runnier and the texture is lovely. Like Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, I don’t love the finish quite as much as the now discontinued pink-tubed Illumination version (at the time of writing, still available on the US site), which was a perfect glowy-not-shiny base—but I do like the healthy-looking finish that it gives. It’s ideal for when you don’t need or want the full coverage prowess of the OG. According to the brand, it’s one of the top five overall best sellers alongside the original formula, so the people are loving it, too.

5. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder

Even great setting powders can quickly become cakey-looking if you apply just a smidge too much. I haven’t yet experienced that phenomenon with IT Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Pores Translucent Powder, which gives the skin a slightly blurred, soft focus finish. Lightweight and finely-milled, in my testing experience you can barely feel it on the skin. I find it best to use a sponge for targeted placement on areas that are likely to develop shine, as opposed to an all-over dusting.

6. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

This is a long-lasting concealer, both in terms of wear but more so in terms of usage. The tiny tube contains a high-cover formula that doesn't require you to apply much of it to camouflage a specific area or concern. Perhaps controversially, I think it’s actually best suited to spot coverage because it’s so thick. It really packs in the pigment and is quite dense, so gently pressing a small amount onto anything you’d like to disguise works wonders. It’s one of those “a tube lasts forever” kind of buys—and so loved that it’s a top five brand bestseller.

7. IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Eyeshadow Stick

No-Tug is quite a bold claim to make with eyeshadow sticks, some of which are notorious for doing so on this delicate area of skin.. But even the matte formula of IT Cosmetics’ offering glides across the skin pretty well with minimal tugging. I’ve tried a couple of shades and the colour payoff is great; there’s a bit of blending time and then they stay in place well without transferring—and I have extremely oily lids that seem to consider eyeshadow-shifting a fun hobby.

8. IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Natural Matte

Think of the original formula as the middle point of the CC+ spectrum in terms of finish. Nude Glow, naturally, sits at the glowy end, while Natural Matte is for those who don’t want a degree of dewiness to their base. This is the thickest of the three and though it doesn’t look too flat, it’s definitely a true matte. While I like a bit of radiance to my base, I have to commend Natural Matte because my oily skin didn’t do it’s usual go-to excessively greasy skit while wearing it. Try it if you like mega coverage and a mega matte finish, too.