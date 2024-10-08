I don't think I'm alone when I say that Clinique was the first beauty brand I ever used as a teen - here are the 8 product that I still can't get enough of as a beauty editor
Did someone say Black Honey?!
As is likely true for many of us, Clinique was the first beauty brand I ever tried. Hitting those teen years, my mum marched me straight to the counter in John Lewis, where I was taught all about the brand's iconic 3-step process. This meant investing in the cleansing soap, toning liquid and of course, the bestselling Dramatically Different Moisturizing Cream. And so, my love affair with beauty began.
Over the years, Clinique has always been a brand that I've dipped back into, be it with a new skincare innovation or something from its ever growing make-up category, like a foundation. It's a brand that has learnt what it takes to have longevity in this industry - it continues to redefine itself, whilst still honouring its origins, which in our generation is no easy feat.
I've got my firm favourites, but with new and exciting products regularly launching, there's always room for more. From some beloved Black Honey buys to everybody's favourite Moisture Surge cream, these are the 8 must-haves (new and old) I continue to return to.
1. Clinique Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Clinique Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Moisture Surge is an icon in the skincare realm, and one many committed fans will re-buy over and over (and over) again. The first thing you notice about this moisturiser is the texture; it's featherlight and feels practically undetectable on skin. It has a sort of gel-cream formula, meaning it's amazing for hydrating without weighing skin down. For this reason, I'd most recommend it for summertime use, or if you have normal-combination-oily skin. The ingredients list is also solid, with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera bioferment and a blend of vitamins C and E. This is the moisturiser I moved up to once I had graduated from the school of Dramatically Different.
2. Clinique High Impact Mascara
Clinique High Impact Mascara
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm notoriously hard to please with mascaras, but Clinique's High Impact formula is one I can always rely on. I love the natural bristled brush, and how the design of the wand allows you to coat every lash, even the tiny ones. The formula lifts, lengthens and adds volume, and comes in three shades - Black, Black/Brown and the brand's now legendary Black Honey - which gives your Autumnal make-up a burgundy edge.
3. Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ AM/PM Retinoid Balm
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ AM/PM Retinoid Balm
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A new entry to my personal edit (and the brand as a whole), this shiny purple balm has hidden (and very magical) powers. Designed for sensitive skin, the solid stick formula features 1% retinoid as well as hyaluronic acid. While the former targets fine lines and wrinkles for fresh, rejuvenated skin, the latter is on hand to hydrate and diminish any dryness. It's super handy for travel, particularly when hand luggage is your only option.
4. Clinique Superdefense City Block SPF 50
Clinique Superdefense City Block SPF 50
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I remember seeing this product in my mum's make-up stash for as long as I can remember. This reformulated version is a slight upgrade from the original one that she used, but still does the same thing - offering a light, sheer tinted sunscreen that primes the skin for makeup. Ideal for those who hate to wear SPF but have a dedicated make-up routine, City Block is easy to slot in. It also contains Hyaluronic Acid and Wheat Protein in its ingredients list to maintain the complexion.
5. Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula
Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another of my mum's favourites, I've learnt to love this scrub over the years. While I tend to stick to chemical exfoliation because I believe it's safer for skin and more effective, sometimes you just need a good scrub. I will use this on my face once in a while when I really need to dislodge some dirt. However, I tend to use this more on my body for acne, as the skin is a little less fragile here than that on the face. I'd definitely recommend it, just don't use it too often if you're washing your face with it (once or twice a week is plenty).
6. Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara
Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I feel like sometimes this mascara gets bad reviews, but I honestly think it's genius – and still pretty unique given it was the first of its kind years ago. I find regular mascara impossible to use on my lower lashes - the big brushes just smudge product everywhere and the results are always too clumpy. Bottom Lash Mascara always comes to the rescue, and I'm never without it for evening wear when I want a full eye make-up look.
7. Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick
Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
She's an icon, she's a legend... she is the moment: it can only be Black Honey Almost Lipstick. A gorgeous sheer-yet-buildable lip tint in flattering burgundy tones, this is the ultimate autumn lip product. I absolutely love that as a result of its huge fanbase, it sparked an entire Black Honey range, with a mascara, eyeliner, and even spin-offs (the pink honey lip version was stunning). If you're only going to buy one thing from Clinique...
8. Clinique High Impact Shadow Play™ Shadow + Definer
Clinique High Impact Shadow Play™ Shadow + Definer
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
When it comes to eyeshadow, I am the absolute laziest. I want a product that makes application as easy as possible, mostly in gorgeous, neutral tones. Enter: the High Impact Shadow Play™ Shadow + Definers. On one end, you have a soft crayon, which I apply directly all over the lid, and on the other there's a powder shadow – usually with a little shimmer – that works brilliantly when buffed into the crease. My favourite duo is 'Flame + Ember:' a gold/brown combo that's amazing for Autumn/Winter.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
I hated running for over a decade - but this small change made me love it, so much so I just *actually* enjoyed a race
It took years of trying, but I'm a convert.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Burgundy accessories are taking over - these are the ones that are selling out fast
The hue of Autumn/Winter 2024.
By Avalon Afriyie
-
Trust me: the Erborian CC Cream is the perfect no-make-up make-up base for glowy skin
It's a classic for a reason
By Rebecca Fearn