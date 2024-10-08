I don't think I'm alone when I say that Clinique was the first beauty brand I ever used as a teen - here are the 8 product that I still can't get enough of as a beauty editor

As is likely true for many of us, Clinique was the first beauty brand I ever tried. Hitting those teen years, my mum marched me straight to the counter in John Lewis, where I was taught all about the brand's iconic 3-step process. This meant investing in the cleansing soap, toning liquid and of course, the bestselling Dramatically Different Moisturizing Cream. And so, my love affair with beauty began.

Over the years, Clinique has always been a brand that I've dipped back into, be it with a new skincare innovation or something from its ever growing make-up category, like a foundation. It's a brand that has learnt what it takes to have longevity in this industry - it continues to redefine itself, whilst still honouring its origins, which in our generation is no easy feat.

I've got my firm favourites, but with new and exciting products regularly launching, there's always room for more. From some beloved Black Honey buys to everybody's favourite Moisture Surge cream, these are the 8 must-haves (new and old) I continue to return to.

1. Clinique Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Clinique Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Best moisturiser Specifications Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamins C and E Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Lightweight but ultra-hydrating Reasons to avoid - Super dry skin types may need a more occlusive cream

Moisture Surge is an icon in the skincare realm, and one many committed fans will re-buy over and over (and over) again. The first thing you notice about this moisturiser is the texture; it's featherlight and feels practically undetectable on skin. It has a sort of gel-cream formula, meaning it's amazing for hydrating without weighing skin down. For this reason, I'd most recommend it for summertime use, or if you have normal-combination-oily skin. The ingredients list is also solid, with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera bioferment and a blend of vitamins C and E. This is the moisturiser I moved up to once I had graduated from the school of Dramatically Different.

2. Clinique High Impact Mascara

Clinique High Impact Mascara Best mascara Specifications Lash effect: Length and volume Shades: Black, Black-Brown, Black Honey Mini version available?: Yes Waterproof version available?: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Amazon View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Super buildable + Great brush that will suit all types of lashes Reasons to avoid - Might not create as much volume and drama as some would like

I'm notoriously hard to please with mascaras, but Clinique's High Impact formula is one I can always rely on. I love the natural bristled brush, and how the design of the wand allows you to coat every lash, even the tiny ones. The formula lifts, lengthens and adds volume, and comes in three shades - Black, Black/Brown and the brand's now legendary Black Honey - which gives your Autumnal make-up a burgundy edge.

3. Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ AM/PM Retinoid Balm

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ AM/PM Retinoid Balm Best retinoid Specifications Key ingredients: Retinoid and hyaluronic acid Today's Best Deals £29 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great retinoid option for sensitive skin types Reasons to avoid - Won't be punchy enough for some - The stick application takes some getting used to

A new entry to my personal edit (and the brand as a whole), this shiny purple balm has hidden (and very magical) powers. Designed for sensitive skin, the solid stick formula features 1% retinoid as well as hyaluronic acid. While the former targets fine lines and wrinkles for fresh, rejuvenated skin, the latter is on hand to hydrate and diminish any dryness. It's super handy for travel, particularly when hand luggage is your only option.

4. Clinique Superdefense City Block SPF 50

Clinique Superdefense City Block SPF 50 Best facial sunscreen Specifications Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid and wheat protein Today's Best Deals £30 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Super glowy finish + A really great does-it-all product Reasons to avoid - Won't provide enough coverage for some people, but that's not really the point

I remember seeing this product in my mum's make-up stash for as long as I can remember. This reformulated version is a slight upgrade from the original one that she used, but still does the same thing - offering a light, sheer tinted sunscreen that primes the skin for makeup. Ideal for those who hate to wear SPF but have a dedicated make-up routine, City Block is easy to slot in. It also contains Hyaluronic Acid and Wheat Protein in its ingredients list to maintain the complexion.

5. Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula

Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula Best exfoliator Specifications Key ingredients: Silica Today's Best Deals £29.50 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Helps bring glow to a dull complexion + Works well if you have oily skin and crave that clean feeling Reasons to avoid - Use every so often - Sensitive skin types should steer clear

Another of my mum's favourites, I've learnt to love this scrub over the years. While I tend to stick to chemical exfoliation because I believe it's safer for skin and more effective, sometimes you just need a good scrub. I will use this on my face once in a while when I really need to dislodge some dirt. However, I tend to use this more on my body for acne, as the skin is a little less fragile here than that on the face. I'd definitely recommend it, just don't use it too often if you're washing your face with it (once or twice a week is plenty).

6. Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara

Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara Best mascara for your bottom lashes Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Lash effect: Subtle Shades: Black Mini version available? : No, it's already small Waterproof version available?: No Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Amazing for coating those tricky lower lashes Reasons to avoid - Nothing - it's genius

I feel like sometimes this mascara gets bad reviews, but I honestly think it's genius – and still pretty unique given it was the first of its kind years ago. I find regular mascara impossible to use on my lower lashes - the big brushes just smudge product everywhere and the results are always too clumpy. Bottom Lash Mascara always comes to the rescue, and I'm never without it for evening wear when I want a full eye make-up look.

7. Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick

Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick Best lipstick Today's Best Deals £20 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sheer, yet buildable formula Reasons to avoid - This is not really a lipstick - more of a wash of colour

She's an icon, she's a legend... she is the moment: it can only be Black Honey Almost Lipstick. A gorgeous sheer-yet-buildable lip tint in flattering burgundy tones, this is the ultimate autumn lip product. I absolutely love that as a result of its huge fanbase, it sparked an entire Black Honey range, with a mascara, eyeliner, and even spin-offs (the pink honey lip version was stunning). If you're only going to buy one thing from Clinique...

8. Clinique High Impact Shadow Play™ Shadow + Definer

Clinique High Impact Shadow Play™ Shadow + Definer Best eye shadow Specifications Shades: 8 Today's Best Deals £28 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Really beautiful coordinating colours + Makes creating an eye look very easy Reasons to avoid - The shadow end takes some practice

When it comes to eyeshadow, I am the absolute laziest. I want a product that makes application as easy as possible, mostly in gorgeous, neutral tones. Enter: the High Impact Shadow Play™ Shadow + Definers. On one end, you have a soft crayon, which I apply directly all over the lid, and on the other there's a powder shadow – usually with a little shimmer – that works brilliantly when buffed into the crease. My favourite duo is 'Flame + Ember:' a gold/brown combo that's amazing for Autumn/Winter.