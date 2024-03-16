Clinique’s Superdefense City Block has been my go-to SPF moisturiser for over 10 years - here’s why

I’m a creature of habit when it comes to my skincare and make-up - and there’s a reason for that. As someone with highly sensitive skin, once I find a product that really works for me, I don’t want to tempt fate (or encourage a flare-up) by switching things up. Which means that over the years, I have become incredibly loyal to what I consider to be the best SPF moisturiser on the market: Clinique Superdefense City Block SPF 50.

As a tinted SPF that also protects against environmental factors, it ticks multiple boxes for me, and as a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, there’s nothing I love more than a multipurpose beauty product. So when I discovered this SPF moisturiser over 10 years ago, I knew I was in it for the long-haul.

With spring right around the corner, it’s more crucial than ever to introduce a high SPF into your skincare routine (whether that's in the form of moisturiser with a SPF 30 + or a dedicated facial sunscreen) and this Clinique SPF 50 offers daily broad-spectrum protection against UV rays. A huge bonus to be sure - but that’s not the thing that sets this tinted moisturiser apart for me. Shop it for yourself below, and read my love letter - ahem - honest review of the Clinique Superdefense City Block SPF 50.

Clinique Superdefense City Block SPF 50: an editor's review

I’ve used this moisturiser for over a decade. There are multiple reasons for this, but the main thing that keeps me coming back is its unique consistency. Even though my skin is quite acne prone, I’m not a fan of moisturisers with a matte finish, as I feel they make make-up sit a little unnaturally on my skin rather than blending it seamlessly for the natural finish I crave.

Aside from being one of the best facial SPFs out there, Clinique’s City Block is super nourishing and doesn’t leave a flat, matte finish, making it one of the best moisturisers for dry skin , but its oil-free formula makes it’s great moisturiser for oily skin too. Personally? My oily/combination/sensitive skin laps this stuff up. IMO, it offers the best of both worlds when it comes to the consistency and finish.

(Image credit: Future)

City Block was reformulated about a year ago, but it was one of those rare reformulations that added to the product’s benefits without completely changing the consistency. The SPF was increased to 50 from the previous 25, and it doesn’t just protect against sun rays, but also against pollutants and environmental factors (an essential addition while living and working in London).

Now, let’s talk about the tint, which helpfully blurs my skin - meaning it’s often all I need to wear to feel confident on make-up-free days However, the tint is unavoidably beige, meaning that while it blurs the redness and pigmentation on my pale skin (and would work well for light-medium skin tones), it might leave a noticeable sheen on deeper skin tones. It’s the only thing that prevents me from giving this tinted SPF a 10/10.

Overall, while I’d love a greater shade range, I’m a huge fan of the consistency and effect of this facial sunscreen, and wouldn’t be surprised if I’m still using it 10 years from now. If you have a light-medium skin tone and are after a tinted SPF that will protect, nourish and offer a natural-looking finish for your skin - I’d highly recommend it.