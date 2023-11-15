This cult beauty product was one of Princess Diana's favourites—and it really is the Rolls Royce of lip balms

Princess Diana was undoubtedly one of the biggest style icons of our time, and this extended to her flawless beauty looks. Always fresh-faced, Diana's signature mak-eup style was all about a dewy base, soft eyes and a natural lip (most of the time!) And we have it on good authority which lip balm the late Princess of Wales relied on as part of her daily make-up routine.

Mary Greenwell, the powerhouse make-up artist who helped to define Princess Diana's beauty looks in the '80s and '90s, previously revealed that Diana religiously wore the By Terry Baume De Rose Lip Care, a super nourishing blend of rose flower wax, pastel oil and shea butter, fortified with vitamin E and a great addition to any simple skincare routine.

Dubbed the 'Rolls Royce of lip balms', this multi-use product is loved by celebrities across the globe, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Rosie Huntington-Whitely. This multi-use balm also doubles up as a cuticle treatment, as well as a soothing formula for dry or chapped skin.

With the final season of The Crown just days away (it lands on Netflix on Thursday 16th November) royal beauty is very firmly on the map right now, from Kate Middleton's favourite facial oil to Meghan Markle's go-to scents (while it's been confirmed that the latter won't be appearing in the series).

Greenwell revealed this royal beauty intel on Princess Diana during a guest appearance on Lisa Eldridge's YouTube channel, which saw the renowned MUA recreate the 'Diana' look. This make-up style pays homage to old-school make-up styles like a classic smokey eye and strong, supermodel brows.

During the application process, Mary revealed she still uses the same Baume De Rose Lip Care product that she used on the late Princess of Wales, before adding: “When Princess Diana was young she had the most beautiful skin. She maintained that always."

To call Mary a legendary make-up artist wouldn't do her justice, as the MUA behind iconic beauty looks such as Vivienne Westwood's Elizabethan-inspired Café Society models and Meghan Markle's freckled-adorned Vanity Fair cover. She's also largely credited for steering Princess Diana away from her earlier dalliances with blue liner and colourful lids towards a softer, more streamlined and sophisticated make-up style.

Mary describes her time working with Diana as a lot of "fun", explaining: "When I was with her just one-to-one in Kensington Palace, just her and I, we’d talk about colours, about this, that and the other, and we’d just talk it through. It was just fun," Greenwell told Hello! Fashion.