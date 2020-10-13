That’s Christmas sorted with £24 off this amazing Molton Brown gift set

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You'll be someone's favourite person and save £24 into the bargain

You’ll know it’s Amazon Prime Day 2020, one of the best times of the year to grab yourself some MASSIVE discounts on tech gadgets, fashion, jewellery, watches, electrical appliances and, oh yes, beauty products.

This glorious Molton Brown Winter Warmth Body & Hand Gift Set is the perfect present for someone special on your Christmas shopping list. Why? Well, they’ll be in good company because Molton Brown, which grew from small-scale artisans to a global luxury brand, creates products with a royal seal of approval. The fragrances are a favourite with our very own Queen Elizabeth. Who knows, maybe Prince George will be wrapping this very gift set for his granny this Christmas.



Looks like Molton Brown – royal warrant holders – produced a cracker with this six-piece gift set for the fragrant adventurer, featuring six much-loved scents AND you save £24 too.



Deal In Full:

Molton Brown Winter Warmth Body & Hand Gift Set, 100ml , was £94, now £70



Housed in an elegant, collectible drawstring pouch, this gift collection is a divine treat for the scent connoisseur



This six-piece gift set, features much-loved scents. Time to evoke the wintry tinkle of bells chiming through frosty air. Winter is coming!

What’s inside the gift box and pouch:



* 300ml Suede Orris Bath & Shower Gel

* 300ml Rosa Absolute Bath & Shower Gel

* 300ml Fabled Juniper Berries & Lapp Pine Hand Wash

* 100ml Fiery Pink Pepper Liquid Hand Wash

* 100ml Fiery Pink Pepper Hand Lotion

* 40ml Fiery Pink Pepper Hand Cream

Don’t say you aren’t tempted with a deal like this…

Already snapped up a great deal as Prime Week gets underway? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk