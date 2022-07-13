Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Guess what? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. The day of deals is in fact two days – Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July this year. And as always, there are beauty discounts aplenty.

The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades. That’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved deals and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.

With that in mind, there are major savings to be made across your favourite skincare, fragrance, tools and more. But we’d be quick, as these offers will end at midnight tonight.

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals: Quicklinks

What are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals?

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device, was £459 now £319.99 | Amazon

Why is this so popular? Simply put, IPL is a form of light technology developed by dermatologists. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) works to ‘break the cycle of hair regrowth’, meaning after a few treatments, you can go months at a time without having to remove hair (the website promises six months). View Deal

Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System, was £424.99 , now £158.99 | Amazon

The next best thing to laser hair removal, this at-home device is really easy and super safe to use. These beauty devices are typically expensive for a reason, so take advantage of this huge deal whilst you can. View Deal

L’Oréal Professionel Steampod 3.0, was £235 now £156.75 | Amazon

One from our list of best hair straighteners is now 33% off. The perfect time to make the investment. View Deal

Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straightener – was £159 now £111.30 | Amazon

For those with thick hair or hair that goes down waaaay past your shoulders, wider plates will make styling much easier. View Deal

FOREO BEAR Smart Microcurrent Face Device, was £279 now £222.05 | Amazon

FOREO are loved for their antiaging skincare tools. The BEAR device features two microcurrent spheres that channel energy deep below the skin to relax muscle tension points, tone the skin and help tackle puffiness. View Deal

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, was £46 now £32.20 | Amazon

This balm is an absolute cult classic. If you’ve never tried a cleansing balm before, this is going to make you question how you cleaned your face up until that point. It gets rid of every scrap of make-up and dirt and leaves skin silky smooth. View Deal

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, was £54 now £35.45 | Amazon

These patches are like a permission slip to have a really late, drunken night with friends. Pop on the morning after the night before and fool everyone into thinking you had your full eight hours. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day shopping tips

Remember you have to be a Prime member to reap the benefits of these deals. So if you’re not, quickly sign up for the 30-day free trial as that still allows you take advantage of the sales.

The deals are colour coded, so if you see blue badges on products then that’s a Prime Day beauty deal.

There will be lightening deals throughout the day, so keep checking back here, as we will be updating this piece with all the amazing new deals to be had.