Guess what? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. The day of deals is in fact two days – Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July this year. And as always, there are beauty discounts aplenty.
The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades. That’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved deals and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.
With that in mind, there are major savings to be made across your favourite skincare, fragrance, tools and more. But we’d be quick, as these offers will end at midnight tonight.
What are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals?
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device,
was £459 now £319.99 | Amazon
Why is this so popular? Simply put, IPL is a form of light technology developed by dermatologists. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) works to ‘break the cycle of hair regrowth’, meaning after a few treatments, you can go months at a time without having to remove hair (the website promises six months).
Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System,
was £424.99, now £158.99 | Amazon
The next best thing to laser hair removal, this at-home device is really easy and super safe to use. These beauty devices are typically expensive for a reason, so take advantage of this huge deal whilst you can.
L’Oréal Professionel Steampod 3.0,
was £235 now £156.75 | Amazon
One from our list of best hair straighteners is now 33% off. The perfect time to make the investment.
Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straightener –
was £159 now £111.30 | Amazon
For those with thick hair or hair that goes down waaaay past your shoulders, wider plates will make styling much easier.
FOREO BEAR Smart Microcurrent Face Device,
was £279 now £222.05 | Amazon
FOREO are loved for their antiaging skincare tools. The BEAR device features two microcurrent spheres that channel energy deep below the skin to relax muscle tension points, tone the skin and help tackle puffiness.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm,
was £46 now £32.20 | Amazon
This balm is an absolute cult classic. If you’ve never tried a cleansing balm before, this is going to make you question how you cleaned your face up until that point. It gets rid of every scrap of make-up and dirt and leaves skin silky smooth.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks,
was £54 now £35.45 | Amazon
These patches are like a permission slip to have a really late, drunken night with friends. Pop on the morning after the night before and fool everyone into thinking you had your full eight hours.
Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver,
was £27.93 now £17.99 | Amazon
Think of this as a giant crimper. But don’t let that put you off. You aren’t going to look like a 90s teen. I promise. It gives your hair super relaxed beachy waves within minutes. At under £20 you really, honestly and truly, cannot go wrong. It’s so easy to use and I can do my entire head in under 10 minutes. It’s fool-proof.
GHD Glide Hot Brush,
was £159 now £103.35 | Amazon
This hot hair brush by GHD tames and smooths dry hair for quick and effortless styling. It has an optimum temperature of 185 ºC to minimise hair damage and breakage, and an automatic sleep mode after 60 minutes of non-use.
Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette,
was £60 now £16.35 | Amazon
Amazon has some great deals on fragrance this Prime Day. Save yourself an amazing 73% on the Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette, a fruity, floral scent with base notes of amber and vanilla.
NEOM Wellbeing Pod,
was £95 now £75.05 | Amazon
Technically this is more wellness than beauty, but we love it none the less. NEOM’s Wellbeing Pod releases essential oils into the air at the touch of a button. Choose the oil to suit your wellbeing need, whether you want a better nights sleep or to relax and unwind.
GHD Air Hair Dryer,
was £119 now £89.25 | Amazon
Get salon results at home with this GHD hairdryer. The enhanced ionic technology reduces frizz and fly-aways, for a smooth and shiny finish.
Amazon Prime Day shopping tips
Remember you have to be a Prime member to reap the benefits of these deals. So if you’re not, quickly sign up for the 30-day free trial as that still allows you take advantage of the sales.
The deals are colour coded, so if you see blue badges on products then that’s a Prime Day beauty deal.
There will be lightening deals throughout the day, so keep checking back here, as we will be updating this piece with all the amazing new deals to be had.