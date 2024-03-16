Look, I know what you're thinking: affordable hair straighteners must be terrible performance-wise and rubbish for your hair, right? I'm pleased to say, that's actually incorrect. In fact, some of our best hair straighteners fall into the budget category.

Technology has evolved since the '90s and '00s meaning that the affordable options are far better than they once were. Among the list are the best straighteners for curly hair, fine hair and thick hair all under a budget of £100.

Now, when we talk budget, it can be difficult. I recognise that everyone's budget is different and many of these prices still seem steep. Like any hair tool - from amazing hair dryers to brilliant curling wands - hair straighteners fall into the more expensive of the hair care items, typically retailing above the £150 mark (or beyond if you consider that the Dyson hair straightener currently retails for just under £400).

We do have to be realistic when looking at lower prices - you won't find the most recent heated tool tech on this list (GHD Duet and Dyson Airstrait, for example which are the industry's latest wet-to-straight appliances), but I've tested many affordable straighteners over the years, some retailing around the £30 and others nearer £100, and you can still find some hard workers.

And whilst we all love a bargain, I'm not going to recommend straighteners that don't perform, even if they're at a low price. I believe that your hair deserves a little better than that.

This guide features a range to best suit your hair type and hopefully your budget.

1. Remington Ceramic Straight 230 Hair Straightener S3500

Remington Ceramic Straight 230 Hair Straightener S3500 Best budget straighteners overall Reasons to buy + One of the most affordable on the list + A well-known, reputable brand + High heat setting Reasons to avoid - It can snag a little so take extra care - Not great for all hair types, mainly fine or wavy hair

The Remington Ceramic Straight 230 Hair Straightener S3500 always comes out on top when it comes to budget hair straighteners because it really ticks all of the boxes, winning the best allrounder. It has eight temperature settings, which on a budget straightener, is really impressive. It also has ceramic plates to help reduce frizz and flyaways, leaving the hair smooth or defined, no matter you're styling it.

The two downsides to this straightener is that it can snag a little if you're quite fast and a little careless with using them, which is something to bear in mind. And they're not super thick or heavy duty so work best on fine hair types vs thick.

2. BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener

BaByliss Super Smooth Wide Straightener Best for thick hair Reasons to buy + Wider plates ideal for thicker hair + Six temperature settings + Longer plates Reasons to avoid - Not the most luxe straighteners from the brand - A little heavy to hold

Babyliss have a wide range of excellent straighteners so depending on your budget and needs, you'll find something from the brand that suits. Whilst there is newer tech out there, if you're looking for something relatively cheap that gets the job done for thicker hair, the Super Smooth Wide Straightener is your best bet. Although the straighteners don't have titanium (the ideal in straightening thicker hair), it does have tourmaline-ceramic plates, which makes them far more effective than just ceramic plates.

It has six heat settings with a top temperature of 230°C and the plates are a lot longer than others on the list; catching more of the hair with a single motion.

3. Phil Smith RH-607A Hair Straightener

Phil Smith RH-607A Hair Straightener Best budget hair straightener Reasons to buy + Cheapest on the list + Gets the job done Reasons to avoid - Doesn't reach a super high heat setting so isn't ideal for thick or curly hair - Not the most luxury feeling straighteners

This is where one needs to bear in mind that you get what you pay for. For £14, these straighteners are actually great. It does take a while for them to get going and they only have one temperature setting (make sure you're using plenty of heat protector with these) but they do get the job done for finer, straighter hair that needs a little tidy. These aren't the straighteners you'd reach for if you have thicker or curly hair as you'd be there a good while.

4. TRESemmé Smooth and Style Ceramic Straightener

TRESemmé Smooth and Style Ceramic Straightener Best for travelling Reasons to buy + Lightweight and come with a travel case + Ceramic plates Reasons to avoid - Only two heat settings

These are slim, lightweight and perfect for travel, particularly when they cost less than £30. You won't find bells and whistles on these straighteners, just a good old pair of straighteners that work and are easy to use. It has two heat settings: one for finer hair and the other for thicker hair and ceramic plates to keep your hair as flyaway-free as possible. The straighteners themselves are pretty lightweight and come with a handy heat protector pouch.

5. Undone by George Northwood Straighteners

Undone by George Northwood Straighten Best for creating waves Reasons to buy + Great for creating waves + 360 degree swivel cord + Universal voltage Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for thicker hair

Not everyone uses straighteners to straighten; they're actually a great way to create curls and waves, too. Once you get the technique down that is. These are ideal if you want a does-it-all pair without having to drop £100+. They have a soft edge to ensure no snagging whilst creating waves, 360° swivel cord so that you're not battling with an annoying cable and a universal voltage so that you can use them whilst travelling. They're pretty slim and lightweight too, making them a great travel option. However, this does mean they're not ideal for thicker hair that needs something a little more heavy duty.

6. Mermaid Hair Straightener

Mermaid Hair Straightener Best for no snagging Reasons to buy + Temperatures between 130-230 + Lightweight design (and pink) + Floating plates Reasons to avoid - Definitely not the cheapest on the list, more of an investment

The Mermaid Straighteners are a great universal option, but that definitely comes at a cost. It's not the cheapest on the list but this tool is really versatile, which means the higher price point is valid. Beyond being pink, they have temperature control, 28mm floating plates, universal voltage, and powerful, ceramic plates meaning temperatures are high enough to style thick hair, too. Since they have floating plates and don't snag, it also makes these straighteners a good option if you want to curl or wave your hair.

7. Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener & Dryer Gift Set

Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener & Dryer Gift Set Best value for money Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Ideal for curly and wavy hair types + Nine temperature settings Reasons to avoid - Honestly, none, this is such a bargain

I'm going against the grain here and including a hair dryer/straightener bundle, but this was such great value I couldn't not include it. Plus, both products are excellent in their own right. The straighteners have a whopping nine temperature settings, meaning it works from the finest hair all the way up to the thickest. The plates are ceramic-argan oil, to combat any dryness in addition to smoothing the hair out. In my opinion, these straighteners leave hair visibly more shiny and when you get a hair dryer and diffuser in the set too, it's a total steal.