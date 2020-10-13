42% Off Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponges on Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The make-up sponge has become iconic for its ability to buff, blend, dip and dab foundation for a streak-free finish. It has also replaced the need for multiple brushes. One of the most iconic is this egg-shaped sponge with a flattened edge created by Youtube sensations Sam and Nic Chapman.

And now you can get a Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge two-pack for just £5.99 – that’s a massive £4.50 saving, cheers Prime Day!

DEAL IN FULL



Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge – Pack of 2 – Was £9.99, now £5.49



This beauty blender features three distinct surfaces so you can tailor your make-up application.

The rounded sides effortlessly blend large areas of the face with a stippling action. While, the precision tip perfectly conceals blemishes and targets smaller areas.

The flat edge can be used to blend foundation and concealer in the contours around the eyes and nose for a bright, highlighted finish.

What’s more, the foam technology works effortlessly with liquids, creams and powder make-up. Use damp for a dewy glow or dry for full coverage.

What are you waiting for? This 45% off deal on Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge – Pack of 2 won’t hang around for long. Your make-up bag will thank you.