Don’t miss out on this half price OGX Argan Oil deal on Amazon Prime Day

There are discounts galore on haircare this Amazon Prime Day. And we’ve got our eyes on the OGX Argan Oil deal.

Whether it’s daily heat styling, slacking off on regular trims or having naturally frizzy strands, hair oil could be the solution you’re looking for.

Argan oil in particular is good for nourishing dry hair or tight curls, which tend to get dehydrated at the ends. Either use a few drops to style dry strands or apply it directly to just-showered hair to lock in the goodness.

We’re big fans of the OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Hair Oil For Dry Hair as it’s great value for money and like a drink for thirsty hair.

Deal In Full:

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Hair Oil For Dry Hair, was £8.99, now £4.54



Your hair at this time of year will thank you for the added moisture from this organ-rich oil. And the good news is, the price has been slashed on Amazon Prime Day. You can now get a 100ml bottle for just £4.54 – that’s more than half price! The replenishing formula works to lock in moisture, absorbing fast to avoid any kind of greasy, sticky residue. A little of the gold liquid goes a long way, making the oil ideal for prepping your strands for blow drying and styling or just giving them a deeply moisturising treat.

