Why you need to snap up this Elemis Bath Soak on Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Life is a bit strange right now so it’s important to find ways to unwind and stay calm. A bath is one of the best forms of self-care – especially one that melts away stress like this Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak, which is currently 30% off on Amazon Prime Day.

DEAL IN FULL:

Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak, Musclease Bath Soak, 400ml – was £39.50, now £27.65

This naturally foaming bath soak soothes aching muscles as a result of tension or perhaps an over ambitious home work out? Rosemary helps with this thanks to its stimulating and analgesic properties, making it an excellent treatment for overworked, tired or stiff joints.The warming effect of clove oil makes it ideal to help relax tired muscles, while thyme helps to speed up healing. Plus you get softer skin too boot. Perfect for the longer winter nights and with an amazing saving of £11.85, it’s the perfect time to snap up this 400ml bottle.

Time to make your next soak in the tub relaxing and luxurious. View more deal with up to £30 off Elemis on Amazon Prime Now.