Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It has been confirmed.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today, the order of service has confirmed. As the great-grandchildren of her Majesty, the two will honour Queen Elizabeth II’s death by taking part in the official proceedings at Westminster Abbey.

Nine-year-old George and seven-year-old, Charlotte will join their family alongside 2,000 other mourners. However, their younger brother Prince Louis (who is only four years of age) is not expected to attend.

According to sources, the siblings are expected to walk in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin alongside the rest of the royal family.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will be first in the procession, walking behind the coffin alongside Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Behind them will be the Queen’s other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, alongside his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Video you may like:

Following that will be the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, followed by their children. Behind Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, will also walk, followed by other members of the extended royal family.

After the service in central London, both George and Charlotte are also expected to attend the committal service in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Alongside the royal family, other people expected to attend the funeral today include public figures such as Sir David Attenborough, Dame Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig and Sir Elton John, as well as royals from across the globe, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Several former prime ministers, as well as current PM Liz Truss and U.S President Joe Biden are also attending.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is set to begin at 11am today.

The procession will follow, leaving Westminster Abbey at 12:15pm.

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.