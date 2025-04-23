Why Prince William will attend the pope's funeral instead of King Charles
He's representing his dad
Prince William will attend Pope Francis' funeral, while King Charles will skip it.
Per BBC News, Kensington Palace has announced that the Prince of Wales will be making the journey to Rome to attend the service on Saturday.
The funeral will take place at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Other major world figures who have confirmed their attendance include Keir Starmer, Donald Trump, and Emmanuel Macron.
One glaring absence, though, will be that of King Charles. However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that his absence is in accordance with both royal protocol and precedent: Vanity Fair reports that monarchs do not attend funerals.
This statement is a bit of an over-generalisation, given that of course Charles attend the funeral of his mother the Queen in 2022, but presumably this just means he limits the number of funerals he does attend.
With all that said, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were among the last people to visit Pope Francis before his passing. Two weeks ago, according to the BBC, the royal couple visited the religious leader at the Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City.
A representative for Buckingham Palace said that the meeting had been a "very significant and special moment" — not least because it fell on Charles and Camilla's 20th wedding anniversary.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The pope died at age 88 on Easter Monday, following a stroke. Before his passing, however, he had been able to greet crowds of well-wishers in Vatican City on Easter Sunday.
The news of William's attendance at the pope's funeral comes after some controversy surrounding his and Princess Kate's decision to skip the annual royal Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Instead the Wales family opted to celebrate more quietly at Sandringham — but this apparently didn't sit well with everyone.
"Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick but there's been a lot of raised eyebrows at the palace about William's decision to skip again this year," a source told Us Weekly. "It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."
Oops.
-
Royal fans can't believe this sweet detail from Prince Louis' birthday portrait
Adorable
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus just elevated the classic 'jeans and a nice top' outfit formula
Perfect for spring
By Sofia Piza
-
I was told I was too girly to be gay — When will society stop judging women on how we look?
Why femme invisibility is a feminist issue
By Roxy Bourdillon
-
Why Kate and William made the shock decision to skip Easter service
They're usually a mainstay at the annual event
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's calls and letters to King Charles 'go unanswered,' source claims
Things aren't looking up between the royals
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry reportedly extended an 'olive branch' to Kate and William on latest UK trip
Big if true
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why King Charles refuses to 'intervene' in Harry's legal dispute over UK security
The monarch deems it 'wholly inappropriate'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
What King Charles 'deeply regrets' from marriage to Princess Diana
It was a difficult relationship
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The major change Kate and William are planning for their home
Sounds exciting
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate and William's marriage is 'stronger than ever' right now
They're thriving
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George had some 'unusual questions' about his future as King
By Jadie Troy-Pryde