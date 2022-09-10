Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday 8th September at her Balmoral residence.

While the UK is in mourning, many countries across the globe have paid tribute to the late monarch, with world leaders and key religious figures sharing their condolences for Her Majesty after her impressive 70-year reign, and many outlets sharing touching Queen Elizabeth II obituaries detailing her incredible life.

On Friday evening her eldest son, King Charles III, addressed the nation in a speech, calling his mother an ‘inspiration’ and thanking her for her ‘love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.’

He said: ‘I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.’

He also confirmed William and Catherine’s new titles and went on to say, ‘With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.’ and had touching words for Harry and Meghan, ‘I want to express my love to Harry and Meghan who continue to build their lives overseas.’

Today, Charles III was formally announced as the British monarch in a televised ceremony. While the tradition is centuries old, it is the first time in history that viewers could see Privy Counsellors declare a new sovereign.

He was joined by Prince William and the Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, at St Jame’s Palace.

The ceremony also made history as the first time that women have been permitted to attend.

During his declaration, King Charles III said: ‘I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered.’

He also added: ‘I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set.’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.