JLo tells Britney to “stay strong” amid Kevin Federline drama

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A number of celebrities have publicly shown their support for the star

Last week Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline spoke out about the singer for the first time in a bombshell interview.

Speaking to ITV, Federline claimed that Britney’s conservatorship “saved her” and that her sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — have decided to stop seeing her after struggling to deal with her behaviour on Instagram.

Britney responded to the interview on the same platform, saying that she was “saddened”. Her new husband Sam Asghari also fired back, saying that there was “no validity” to Federline’s claims.

Video you may like:

Now, Jennifer Lopez has joined celebrities like Madonna and Selena Gomez to publicly show her support to Britney.

Britney had mentioned JLo in a recent instagram post, which read:

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet… heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may…As Jennifer Lopez once said, “You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice“!!! I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!!”

Lopez responded by re-sharing Britney’s comment on Twitter, along with a photo of the two of them from 2001, with the message “Stay strong”.

Britney is in the process of rebuilding her life after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end last year. Along with signing a multi-million dollar book deal and marrying her long-term partner, the star is set to make a musical comeback in collaboration with Sir Elton John.

But along with these highs there have been big lows for the star. In May, Britney opened up about losing her “miracle baby” in a heartbreaking Instagram post. And tensions continue between the singer and her parents and siblings, who didn’t attend her June wedding. We hope that the continued support from her famous pals provides Britney with some comfort.