All the details from Britney Spears’ wedding: From $1000 bridal beauty, four outfit changes to the missing guests

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A real life fairytale

Britney Spears is married!

The 40-year-old singer wed Sam Asghari on Thursday 9 June at her Thousand Oaks home in California, and we couldn’t be happier for the couple, especially after the tragic loss of their “miracle baby.”

Britney sparked speculation she had got married in secret, after reports Sam proposed years prior. But this week they set the record straight.

The Toxic hitmaker and her husband have shared a sneak preview into their fairytale wedding on social media, and it is safe to say it truly is a dream wedding.

Video you may like:

From the stunning designer wedding dress, and the Cinderella-inspired carriage, to the impressive guest list and who walked Britney down the aisle, we have all the details you need to know.

Britney’s $1,000 bridal make-up

Britney looked as radiant as ever on her wedding day.

She relied on British make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury to perfect her bridal beauty on her wedding day – and ahead of her big day for that matter.

In preparation for her marital ceremony Charlotte is said to have used a total of $429 skincare items to prep the songstress’ look for a glowing base, before applying make-up cosmetics, which cost almost $600.

Some of the skincare items used include the iconic Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Charlotte Tilbury’s signature Magic Cream, the Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil, Goddess Skin Clay Mask, and the Cryo-Recovery Mask and Eye Serum, as well as the Glow Toner, which has yet to be released.

On Britney’s actual wedding day Charlotte’s niece, Sofia Tilbury, was on hand to apply the beauty products.

The music icon ditched her usual kohl black eyeliner in favour of a more natural look, following the pink theme for the day.

Charlotte shared the inspiration was to create “a timeless, universally-flattering, rose petal pink bridal look to give her an all-over, beautifying love glow.”

To achieve this Sofia applied 16 different Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics, which totalled $582 – to be precise.

For the base Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation was the starting point, before the Magic Away Concealer was applied to reduce the appearance of any darkness or blemishes.

This was followed by the Hollywood Contour Wand and Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, to add a touch of bronze and accentuate Britney’s enviable bone structure.

For a touch of colour Sofia turned to the Beauty Light Wand in Peachgasm, and Cheek to Chic blush in Pillow Talk, before setting the look with the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray.

But it didn’t end there.

Sofia opted for a neutral smokey eye using soft brown hues from the Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette, which was combined with Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes to Mesmerize eyeshadow in Oyster.

To add that extra touch of glamour Sofia lined Britney’s eyes using Exagger-eyes Liner Duo, and the bestselling Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara. While Brow Cheat in soft brown, followed by the Brow Fix sculpting gel, was swept through Britney’s brows.

Britney’s look was completed with three different lip products: LipCheat lip liner, the Matte Revolution Lipstick, both in Pillow Talk, followed by Collagen Lip Bath for added moisture and to plump her pout.

The designer dress

Britney looked an absolute vision on her wedding day, as she wore a white Versace gown, choker and gigantic veil for her big day.

More details have been revealed by Versace artistic director Donatella Versace, who has worked frequently with Spears over the years.

On Instagram, Donatella shared a video of the intricate process of creating the dress where artisans could be seen embroidering pearls onto tulle and adding final details to her wedding gown.

The sleek modern dress featured a portrait neckline, daring thigh high slit and off-the-shoulder straps, with a delicate pearl closure at the back of the gown. While her simple veil with opaque hem had an impressively long train.

According to Donatella, the gown was crafted from “delicate white silk cady” and close-ups of the power veil – trimmed with a white satin border – could be seen in the video. Spears accessorised with a pair of sheer white gloves and a white choker.

Donatella was also the mastermind behind Sam’s dapper suit for the wedding, with the groom opting for a bowtie and pinned a white rose to his lapel.

Britney made a further three outfit changes throughout her wedding reception, which included a mini red dress, a long sleeve red number, before she changed into a Versace black blazer with embellished lapels and gold buttons worn underneath pink bikini bottoms to dance the night away.

While Sam slipped into a navy suit, and t-shirt with “Britney & Sam” emblazoned on the front in crystals.

Both couples appeared to have matching Versace robes prior to the ceremony, with Britney’s being a pink version and Sam’s the black alternative.

The star-studded guest list

Celebrity event producer, Jeffrey Best, was the mastermind behind Britney and Sam’s wedding.

He has revealed the couple wanted “a small and beautiful moment with their family and friends”, which was definitely the case.

The couple were joined on their special day by A-list friends including Paris Hilton, and her mum Kathy, as well as Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, and Ansel Elgort.

Britney thanked her pals for coming in a heartfelt Instagram post, which read: “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock!!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton.”

The venue and decor

Britney and Sam’s wedding took place at Britney’s Thousand Oaks mansion in California.

Her humble abode spans over almost 21 acres of land, boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, as well as a tennis court, infinity pool and three golf courses.

The property was transformed into a scene from a Disney movie, and followed a “feminine” theme with a blush pink colour scheme.

Wedding planner Jeffrey Best told Vogue: “We wanted warm and feminine colours including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”

Britney’s home was covered in blush pink blooms from Marks Garden, which covered the balcony, and lined her garden too, as well as the altar.

The vows were exchanged in a 10-minute service under a tent draped in pink velvet.

In true fairytale style, Britney and Sam had a white globe-shaped carriage, entwined with blush-coloured flowers, and pulled by a white horse with gold hooves.

The cake followed the same summery theme as it was a citrus blossom cake created by Contemporary Catering.

The first dance

It has been reported Sam and Britney did not have a first dance to mark the start of their marriage together.

However, Britney’s 2003 hit song Toxic was played at the reception, to which she danced along to with her guests.

Later she was said to enjoy singing along to Paris Hilton’s Stars Are Blind track, while dancing with her chum.

The rings – and other jaw dropping jewellery

Britney relied on jeweller Stephanie Gottlieb to create the jewellery for her big day.

Vogue has reported Britney wore 62 carats worth of jewellery including a heart-shaped diamond tennis necklace, oval diamond tennis bracelet, pearl and round-diamond earrings and custom engagement rings.

In a video shared on her Instagram account Britney panned to the dazzling jewels she was lucky to wear on her wedding day.

Britney had a simple band featuring round diamond stones, as well as another ring with a circle of marquise diamonds, both of which are believed to be fitted in a platinum band.

Sam’s wedding band was designed with a two-tone metal look, with brushed metal in the centre, encompassed by a shiny contrast on the outer edges.

The reception to rival an awards after party

The reception following the wedding ceremony looked like one heck of a party.

Britney changed into the glamorous Versace blazer, and kicked off her heels to dance with her guests on the dancefloor.

A marquee was erected in the grounds of her million pound mansion, with a DJ on hand to play her songs, as well as those of her guests.

Britney hit the dancefloor with Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez, and she also recreated the iconic kiss with Madonna almost 20 years after the 2003 VMAs moment.

Who was missing?

Britney and Sam intended to have an intimate wedding with family and friends, Jeffrey explained.

However, it appears the majority of Britney’s family were absent from her special day, as her father Jamie Spears, mum Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn did not attend the ceremony.

Also missing were Britney’s sons Sean and Jayden. However, it has yet to be revealed why they skipped the do.

Who walked Britney down the aisle?

Britney who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship controlled by her estranged father Jamie Spears, which prevented her from getting married or having children.

As a result, Britney was said to walk herself down the aisle.

A source told PEOPLE: “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress. She cried happy tears at some moments.

“It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning.”

The shock gatecrasher

The wedding was briefly disrupted by Britney’s first husband Jason Alexander, who trespassed onto the venue, while live streaming on Instagram before being tackled to the ground and arrested by police.

Jason turned up in a bid to spoil the day, taking to Instagram Live to give his followers “the inside scoop”.

At first, he had an altercation with Britney’s security but continued to walk through the singer’s LA home, revealing the pink wedding set-up.

According to reports, Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanour offences of trespassing, battery and vandalism. He is still being held in custody, so there is no chance he was able to ruin the celebrations.