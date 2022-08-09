Britney Spears is set to make a musical comeback with Elton John 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The news coincides with a bombshell interview given by the star's ex husband Kevin Federline, where the 44-year old claims Britney's conservatorship "saved her"

Just a couple of months after Britney Spears finally married partner Sam Ashghari with the ultimate fairytale wedding, it’s been confirmed that she’ll be making a big career comeback.

The singer’s return to the music scene would be exciting enough in itself, but it turns out she will be doing so in collaboration with fellow pop legend, Elton John.

John posted an image of a rose and rocket emoji alongside the words “hold me closer” on Monday, which appeared to confirm rumours that the pair were planning to work together (‘Project Rose’ is Spears’ personal photo project, and ‘Rocket Man’ was the title of John’s 1972 single and 2019 musical biopic).

“AHHH BRITNEY IS COMING” commented one user.

“ELTON & BRITNEY!! 2 LEGENDS ON 1 SONG!! WE’RE READY!! WE NEED TO GET IT TO NUMBER ONE!!” wrote another.

Now, a spokesperson has officially confirmed to PA news agency that the pair are coming together to create a new version of John’s 1971 single ‘Tiny Dancer’, titled ‘Hold Me Closer’.

The news has coincided with ex-husband Kevin Federline speaking out about his former relationship with the popstar after 10 years of silence. In the bombshell interview with ITV News, Federline claims their sons — Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — have chosen to cut ties with their mother.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” said Federline “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

He also said that Britney’s conservatorship “saved her”, and that her behaviour on social media since, such as her nude selfies, has been difficult for the boys.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” said Federline. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

After a trailer for the ITV interview went live over the weekend, Britney shared a response on her Instagram stories.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote.

“It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … It was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL,” she continued. “I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks !!!”.

The couple’s relationship lasted two years, ending with their divorce in 2007. You can watch a clip of the Federline interview here.