The Toxic singer was unable to attend the ruling, but has still been celebrating.

In more Britney news, this week, the 39-year-old-singer celebrated her father being removed as her conservator.

Yesterday marked a breakthrough in her case as a judge vowed to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, who’s been her conservator – despite her being fit to work – for thirteen years.

Posting to Instagram afterwards, she shared a video where she’s driving a propellor plane. She wasn’t acting solo – she’s seen being guided by a qualified pilot.

In the caption, she said: “On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!!”

“Pssss bringing the ship home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon.”

The singer didn’t go to yesterday’s hearing in person. Sources believe that she was on holiday with fiancé Sam Asghari, hence why she couldn’t make it.

Speaking to People, an insider said: “Britney and Sam are currently out of town on vacation. She wanted to take the stress off ahead of today. Of course she’s happy with the result of the hearing.”

The star lived for near thirteen years under the control of her father in the conservatorship, which ultimately had control of her decisions, finances, work life and birth control choices. One court testimony from Britney shared that she had to wear an IUD, despite asking to have it removed.

During the hearing, which happened in Los Angeles at the Superior Court, the judge, Brenda Penny, said that Britney’s father maintaining control of the conservatorship and further staying in charge of her estate was ‘untenable.’

She agreed with Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who said the move was in the singer’s ‘best interests.’

This doesn’t mean the conservatorship is terminated – rather, a new temporary conservator will be tasked with managing the conservatorship before another hearing to determine once and for all whether the conservatorship can be ended permanently.

Britney has been appealing for her conservatorship to be ended for years, sparking the Free Britney movement of fans campaigning for her freedom. It’s one of the longest standing conservatorships in US history, and she’s shared with several courts that she feels the situation has led to her family to abuse their power.