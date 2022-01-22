Christina Aguilera defends Britney Spears amidst family feud following end of conservatorship

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'I have so much respect and admiration for her'

Christina Aguilera has finally spoken out to show her support to Britney Spears amidst the ongoing family feuds she has been embroiled in following the end of her conservatorship.

The Dirrty hitmaker has remained tight lipped, and previously shut down any comment on the headlines surrounding fellow musician in recent weeks.

However, during her appearance on The Enrique Santos Show she decided to show her support and “admiration” for the Toxic hitmaker.

She said: “I couldn’t be happier for her, and every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.

“I never [wants] to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for… [but] growing up in this business can be crazy. If anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I.”

Christina, 41, insisted the door is always open if Britney ever needed her, as she admitted she would “always be here to reach out to.”

Last year marked the end of Britney’s lengthy conservatorship, which saw her father, Jamie, removed as conservator.

Since, Britney has come to loggerheads with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on numerous occasions. The 40-year-old has been accused by her younger sister of locking her in a room and “grabbing a knife” in her memoir Things I Should Have Said.

In the tell-all book the former Zoey 101 star labelled her 40-year-old sibling’s behaviour as “erratic, paranoid and spiralling”.

Britney has hit back at her 30-year-old sibling and branded her the “lowest” of low, and in a since deleted Instagram post Britney slammed her sister for the way she neglected her and disrespected their mother, Lynne Spears, as a child.

A section of the post read: “You can paint it however you like but dear child…. YOU shut me out when I needed you the most!!!! Writing in your book saying I wasn’t like your mom anymore … No, you hurt me.”

Britney – who has sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with ex Kevin Federline – hopes to move on with her life, as she has previously opened up about expanding her family with fiancé Sam Asghari