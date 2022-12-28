Satisfyer Pro 2+ review: “This is the strongest suction sex toy currently available to buy - I'm a fan”

If you're on the hunt for one of the best sex toys and are struggling to choose between one of the best bullet vibrators or a clitoral suction sex toy, we've got news for you.

You don't have to - not with the Satisfyer Pro 2+, a clitoral suction vibrator from the best-selling sex toy brand that allows you the option to explore suction, vibrations, or - yep - both.

Why am I best placed to review this toy? A bit about me: I’m Ness Cooper a clinical sexologist who specialises in sex toy testing. I’ve tested some pretty powerful sex toys over the years, with many of them being mains powered (read my Lovehoney Magic Wand review, here).

Fun fact for you: this is the first suction sex toy that I needed to tap out and put on a lower setting as the stronger intensities are so powerful. Combining air pulse technology and vibration, it was almost too powerful for me (emphasis on almost).

Satisfyer Pro 2+ review “My honest thoughts testing one of the most powerful suction sex toys out there”

(opens in new tab) Satisfyer Pro 2+ View at Amazon (opens in new tab) This suction sex toy isn’t just an oral sex simulator - it’s also built with a vibrating motor, making it quite unique in the sex toy world. Questioning whether all suction toys are vibrators? In a way they are, but many only have air pulse technology and lack a stronger vibrations motor. It’s fairly rare for you to find both motors in one sex toy, and even rarer to be able to control both separately if desired.

Special features - what sets it apart from competitors?

As above, the fact it's an all-in-one air pulse clitoral stimulating toy and further, a vibrator, too - a first of its kind.

Plus, Satisfyer as a brand receives rave reviews from customers, setting it apart from other competitors.

The vibration function can be switched on by a single button and allows you to move through ten different vibration patterns and intensities. I learnt that to turn off the vibrating function, you simply have to press and hold the button for a few seconds.

Keep in mind that the vibration setting alone won’t form a suction against your body, which is where the air pulse mode comes in, adding an oral sex-like stimulation.

The air pulse mode that allows for suction can be controlled by two buttons which are joined together, allowing you to move up and down the different suction strengths.

How to use the Satisfyer Pro 2+ and how it was

After opening the packaging (which has actually won several awards), I grabbed the Pro 2+ and its USB charger out of the box and started charging it. You're told in the product leaflet that their toys work best after a few hours of charge (otherwise, they may not last for the entirety of your solo sex session, and no one wants that).

Making sure the clitoral nozzle was well lubricated (read our guide to the best lubes, here), I explored the vibrations one by one. I could feel the vibrations begin to travel through the nozzles' chamber - this stimulated my clitoris nicely. However, I did find the vibrations rather weak and loud just by themselves and decided to add in the suction mode to continue my solo sex-ploration.

Using the Satisfyer Pro 2+ with the suction mode on, the higher setting was very intense - sometimes a little too much for me. That said, this is one of the strongest and most intense suction vibrators out there, so I wasn't surprised. If you enjoy intense clitoral stimulation, it’d be perfect.

The clitoral nozzle is fairly accommodating but it'd be even better if it was made from a softer silicone for comfort.

Bottom line? I enjoyed the toy and found that adding the vibrations alongside the suction helped me to experience a better build-up towards orgasm. Plus, I enjoyed a more intense climax when I did orgasm. I liked that the orgasm doesn't feel like it sneaks up on you as suddenly (I've found this happens fairly regularly with other suction sex toys).

An image of the Satisfyer Pro 2+, taken by Ness pre testing (Image credit: Ness Cooper)

How to keep it maintained and clean

Pop the clitoral nozzle off the Satisfyer Pro 2 + and wash it separately to the main body of the sex toy. The Pro 2+ is waterproof, so all parts of the sex toy can be washed in warm water with your standard sex toy cleaner.

Still not sure? Our guides on how to clean your sex toys (opens in new tab) and the best sex toy cleaners (opens in new tab) are a good start.

About the Satisfyer brand

Satisfyer is one of the more affordable luxury sex toy brands out there, with several of their toys, including this one, receiving cult reviews.

They have hundreds of different sex toys on sale and won a Red Dot Design award in 2020 for their inclusive packaging.

Should I buy it?

If you’ve found that you need something more intense in your collection, then the Satisfyer Pro 2+ has you covered.

Price-wise, it’s also one of the more affordable suction sex toys, making the oral sex experience more accessible.

My advice? Just don't go from zero to max on your first go, as you may be in for quite a powerful surprise.